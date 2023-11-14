Dolphin Entertainment Announces Q3 Revenue of $10.2 Million an increase of 3% YoY, Nine-Month Revenue of $31.1 Million up 6% YoY

Post-Q3, acquired Special Projects and announced multi-year agreement with MasterCard for Midnight Theatre

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment commented:

"I'm very proud of the team at Dolphin, which increased revenue in Q3 despite enduring two prolonged industry-wide strikes and the distraction of an internal merger for essentially the entire quarter.

On the bottom line, our Q3 operating loss of $2.1 million includes approximately $1.2 million in non-cash charges. Thus, the cash operating loss was approximately $900,000. We believe if it were not for the impact of the two strikes and the one-time costs associated with the internal merger of Be Social and Socialyte, our influencer marketing subsidiaries, to create The Digital Department, we would have achieved a cash operating profit in Q3. And that would have been without the benefit of Special Projects, which we acquired at the start of Q4.

Thus, going forward, once the industry resumes normal operations post-strikes, and with the addition of the revenues and profits of Special Projects, we expect to have consistent cash operating profits.

The effects of the strikes will be felt into Q1, as many movies and tv series have already been pushed out of 2023 and into the spring and summer of 2024, but make no mistake, the industry is excited to get back to work. And Dolphin has not been sitting idle. Quite the contrary, as we have achieved the following highlights, all since our last Earnings Call in the middle of August:

(1) created a market-leading influencer marketing agency, The Digital Department, by merging Be Social and Socialyte;

(2) hosted the Grand Opening of Midnight Theatre (now open 7 days a week), and signed our multi-year partnership with blue-chip marketer Mastercard; and

(3) completed our 7-year journey to build an Entertainment Marketing Earned Media "Super Group" with the acquisition of the best-in-class talent booking and celebrity live event firm, Special Projects.

With these accomplishments, we believe Dolphin is in its strongest position in company history, with highly-diversified revenue sources across seven operating subsidiaries, and expectations of cash operating profits in 2024.

As we look ahead to next year, a landscape of promising opportunities within Dolphin Entertainment and Dolphin Ventures awaits, beginning with the release of (and the revenues from) "The Blue Angels," the first project in our multi-year agreement with IMAX. Also, we believe the aforementioned multi-year partnership between Mastercard and Midnight Theatre validates our investment by indicating the value placed on our venue by the market.

Both our IMAX partnership and our Midnight Theatre venue are just getting started. And each of them are ahead of other Dolphin Ventures that we are equally excited about and are working hard to realize in 2024.

In short, we believe we've weathered the unique storm of this past summer and early fall. Looking ahead, after successfully navigating these temporary headwinds, and after our successful at-the-market raise (no discount, no warrants) of two weeks ago, we find ourselves on stable footing and with the full amount of our targeted cash reserves.

We are confident in our sustainable path forward. We believe this sends a strong message to a current micro-cap market which we expect will reward positive free cash flow, underlining our strategy for creating significant near-term shareholder value."

Q3 2023 and Recent Highlights

Total revenue for the third quarter ended September 30 2023 increased 3% to $10.2 million year over year

Operating loss and net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $2.1 million and $3.9 million, respectively, includes non-cash items of approximately $1.2 million and $2.4 million, respectively. These include a non-recurring $341,417 impairment of intangible asset, $535,740 of depreciation and amortization and $311,578 of uncollectible accounts receivable primarily due to the write off of our investment in Crafthouse Cocktails. The net loss line also includes a non-recurring write-off of our investment in Crafthouse Cocktails in the amount of approximately $1.2 million under the caption equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates and approximately $92,000 of debt origination fees related to the Bank Prov term loan expensed as interest expense. This compares to an operating loss and net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $1.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively, which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $415,836.

Loss per share was $0.27 per share based on 14,121,275 weighted average shares outstanding for both basic loss per share and fully diluted loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Loss per share was $0.14 per share based on 9,664,681 weighted average shares outstanding for basic and 9,793,715 weighted average shares outstanding on a fully diluted loss per share basis, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents of $6.4 million as of September 30, 2023, as compared to $6.1 million as of December 31, 2022, does not include an October 31, 2023 underwritten public offering of 1,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public Offering price of $1.65 per share.

Dolphin acquired Special Projects, the leading agency in talent booking, creative content, and event production, in an immediately accretive acquisition. With a client roster of world-class brands in the media, entertainment, fashion, and luxury sectors, Special Projects joins preeminent PR firms 42West, Shore Fire Media and The Door, influencer marketing agency The Digital Department, and content studio Viewpoint Creative in the Dolphin Entertainment collection of specialty agencies.

Special Projects continued partnership as the Talent Booking Partner and Entertainment Consultant for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards, and marked its ongoing collaboration as the Talent Booking Partner and Entertainment Consultant for Town & Country's Annual Philanthropy Summit, which was held at Hearst Tower in New York City on November 2, 2023.

Midnight Theatre announced its grand opening date of September 22, 2023, added two key roles to the management team, and entered a multi-year partnership with MasterCard.

Leading influencer subsidiaries, Be Social and Socialyte, announced a merger to form the Digital Dept. The merger creates one of the largest creator management and marketing companies in the U.S. and the only offering 360° strategy, earned media, and production services via Dolphin's network of agencies

The Door added Giadzy from Giada De Laurentiis, as well as Emeril Lagasse and his son and chef patron, EJ Lagasse, to its growing roster of elite culinary clients and lifestyle brands. The Door also celebrated its ongoing partnership in executing media strategy for the FOOD NETWORK NEW YORK CITY WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE , now in its 16th year. This marked the eighth consecutive year that The Door has played an integral role in the festival's success.

James Beard Award Winning chef and owner of Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro in New Orleans, Nina Compton, announced the public sale of memberships to ShaSha Lounge: Social Aid and Pleasure Club, a new cocktail lounge coming to the Crescent City, in collaboration with new charity partner, United Way Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), the award-winning consumer, lifestyle and hospitality marketing communications agency The Door | idea house, and esteemed celebrity chefs, Stephanie Izard, Marc Forgione, Michelle Bernstein, Rodney Scott, and Tiffani Faison.

42West's dedicated fandom and franchise-focused division, BHI, represented an all-time high of 13 clients at San Diego Comic-Con, the largest U.S.-based multi-genre pop culture event.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, The Digital Dept. complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Special Projects, Dolphin's most recent acquisition, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients across the media, entertainment and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

ASSETS As of September 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,406,646 $ 6,069,889 Restricted cash 3,723,868 1,127,960 Accounts receivable Trade, net of allowance of $1,208,726 and $736,820, respectively 4,993,703 6,162,472 Other receivable 4,299,330 5,552,993 Notes receivable 4,608,962 4,426,700 Other current assets 954,029 523,812 Total current assets 24,986,538 23,863,826 Capitalized production costs, net 2,070,275 1,598,412 Employee receivable 748,085 604,085 Right-of-use asset 5,996,732 7,341,045 Goodwill 22,796,683 29,314,083 Intangible assets, net 8,030,366 9,884,336 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 214,877 293,206 Other long term assets 896,712 2,477,839 Total Assets $ 65,740,268 $ 75,376,832 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable $ 4,309,920 $ 4,798,221 Term loan, current portion 960,503 408,905 Notes payable, current portion 3,380,859 3,868,960 Contingent consideration - 500,000 Accrued interest - related party 1,623,921 1,744,723 Accrued compensation - related party 2,625,000 2,625,000 Lease liability, current portion 2,089,297 2,073,547 Deferred revenue 1,923,076 1,641,459 Other current liabilities 6,052,420 7,626,836 Total current liabilities 22,964,996 25,287,651

Term loan, noncurrent portion 4,755,384 2,458,687 Notes payable, noncurrent portion 3,530,000 500,000 Convertible notes payable 5,150,000 5,050,000 Convertible notes payable at fair value 350,000 343,556 Loan from related party 1,107,873 1,107,873 Contingent consideration - 238,821 Lease liability 4,613,704 6,012,049 Deferred tax liability 344,432 253,188 Warrant liability 10,000 15,000 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,915 18,915 Total Liabilities 42,845,304 41,285,740 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. 1,000 1,000 Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 14,225,487 and 12,340,664 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 213,382 185,110 Additional paid in capital 146,686,953 143,119,461 Accumulated deficit (124,006,371 ) (109,214,479 ) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 22,894,964 $ 34,091,092 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 65,740,268 $ 75,376,832

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 10,184,511 $ 9,899,013 $ 31,100,867 $ 29,366,748 Expenses: Direct costs 185,308 837,429 621,449 2,941,044 Payroll and benefits 8,382,659 7,030,814 26,114,881 20,947,531 Selling, general and administrative 2,150,889 1,663,288 6,023,954 4,644,264 Acquisition costs 4,666 315,800 8,823 315,800 Depreciation and amortization 535,740 415,836 1,612,776 1,248,621 Impairment of goodwill - - 6,517,400 - Impairment of intangible asset 341,417 - 341,417 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (5,000 ) 33,226 (81,106 ) Legal and professional 695,188 774,613 1,955,037 2,317,800 Total expenses 12,295,867 11,032,780 43,228,963 32,333,954 Loss from operations (2,111,356 ) (1,133,767 ) (12,128,096 ) (2,967,206 ) Other (expenses) income: Change in fair value of convertible notes - 45,642 (6,444 ) 577,522 Change in fair value of warrants - 10,000 5,000 105,000 Interest income 104,303 91,722 309,424 204,943 Interest expense (604,669 ) (217,869 ) (1,413,177 ) (605,827 ) Total other (expenses) income, net (500,366 ) (70,505 ) (1,105,197 ) 281,638 Loss before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (2,611,722 ) (1,204,272 ) (13,233,293 ) (2,685,568 ) Income tax expense (31,059 ) (7,224 ) (91,243 ) (21,672 ) Net loss before equity in losses of unconsolidated affilates (2,642,781 ) (1,211,496 ) (13,324,536 ) (2,707,240 ) Equty in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (1,220,547 ) (100,223 ) (1,467,356 ) (143,623 ) Net loss $ (3,863,328 ) $ (1,311,719 ) $ (14,791,892 ) $ (2,850,863 )

Loss per share: Basic $ (0.27 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.31 ) Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.37 )

Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation Basic 14,121,275 9,664,681 13,328,138 9,307,830 Diluted 14,121,275 9,793,715 13,328,138 9,437,807

