Dolphin Entertainment: Influential Food and Wine Industry Leader, Christian Navarro, Launches First Culinary and Entertainment Concept In New York City This June

mastercard midnight by navarro's

NAVARRO AND OAK VIEW GROUP TRANSFORM VENUE IN THE HEART OF MIDTOWN, ADDING NEW RESTAURANT AND WINE BAR TO REIMAGINED LIVE ENTERTAINMENT THEATRE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Christian Navarro, a prominent figure in the luxury wine, spirits, and restaurant industry, is set to introduce his first hospitality concept in Manhattan: mastercard midnight by navarro's . Navarro, formerly the President and Principal of the renowned Wally's, along with Oak View Group (OVG), a global leader in venue development, management, hospitality services and 360-degree solutions, will reimagine the Mastercard Midnight Theatre and restaurant spaces, an investment of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), in midtown this June. The project is a result of the partnership between Navarro and OVG, which was announced last year and combines their expertise to create luxury hospitality experiences inside OVG's world-class sports and entertainment venues, as well as key standalone projects in strategic markets.

Beginning this June, mastercard midnight by navarro's will offer three distinct experiences:

Christian Navarro said, "Tim Leiweke, Irving Azoff, and Francesca Bodie have given me and navarro's the opportunity of a lifetime, challenging us to think big when bringing luxury hospitality to OVG venues. This new concept, midnight by navarrro's, is the culmination of that dream, which has enabled us to positively disrupt the experience of luxury food and beverage, and first-class live entertainment in the largest arenas and the most intimate theatres."

"This destination and our partnership with Christian, perfectly exemplifies our approach to evolving the hospitality experience at OVG venues," said Josh Pell, President, Premium Experiences and Global Strategy at Oak View Group. "With a luxurious wine bar, farm fresh restaurant and cutting-edge theatre, we are delivering on the promise of exceptional culinary and live entertainment experiences focused on creativity, quality and customer service."

"Partnering with Christian Navarro and Oak View Group was one of the easiest decisions we've ever made," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment and Managing Member of the Mastercard Midnight Theatre. "We were completely blown away by Christian's vision for the space and his perfect track record in creating upscale experiences for the most discriminating clientele. We firmly believe that this partnership will elevate the Mastercard Midnight Theatre to new heights, offering our patrons an unparalleled culinary and entertainment experience."

The midnight by navarro's wine bar is a 21st century take on a 19th century Parisian wine bar. It starts with exquisite wine offerings, with more than 75 selections from around the world that are temperature controlled and preserved by Coravin to ensure the highest quality possible. Master chef Ryan Kluver is creating an array of delicious small bites that will tantalize everyone's taste buds including breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings. There will be caviar by Kaviari as well as many seasonal dishes.

The programming at mastercard midnight by navarro's theatre will include a residency by Brian Newman, the Grammy Award winning producer, creative director and acclaimed trumpetist and vocalist. Known for creating unique and memorable performances, "Brian Newman After Dark" promises an acclaimed thrill ride of amazing music and genre-crossing special guests including acclaimed burlesque star Angie Pontani, the king of comedy Murray Hill, The After Dark Dancers and a rotating cast of guest stars from stage and screen. Brian's NYC residency is backed by a swinging ten-piece orchestra, providing the perfect accompaniment for an unforgettable night. The theatre will feature incredible cocktails, wine, delicious food, and a new slate of programs including artists from all genres featuring New York's best, top tier performers and touring acts. To purchase tickets, audiences should visit: midnight by navarro's live music program schedule.

The menu at midnight by navarro's, developed by Kluver, will change seasonally and include farm fresh, French/California, sophisticated comfort food made with the highest quality ingredients available. Highlights include elaborate cheese and charcuterie boards, Kaviari caviar service, prime steaks, homemade pasta and the best burger in New York City.

Located in Brookfield Properties' Manhattan West Plaza, mastercard midnight by navarro's is between 31st and 33rd Street and 9th and 10th Avenue, near the Highline, Moynihan Plaza, Penn Station, and Hudson Yards. Follow mastercard midnight at navarro's on Instagram at: @midnightbynavarros.

Christian Navarro is a leading figure in the wine industry, currently partnering with Oak View Group to enhance their global venues with fine wine, food, and luxury. Previously, he was President & Principal of Wally's, transforming it from a local wine shop into a renowned retail and restaurant brand with locations in Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and Las Vegas. Under his leadership, Wally's received multiple Grand Awards from Wine Spectator and numerous other accolades. Navarro is recognized as "The Wine Therapist to the Stars" by The New York Times and has appeared in over 75 publications, podcasts, TV segments, and films. He has developed partnerships with major corporations like Christie's, Delta Airlines, and The Four Seasons, and created the acclaimed Maui Four Seasons Food and Wine Festival. Passionate about community service, Navarro mentors youth and serves on the board of Food on Foot, a nonprofit aiding the homeless, and supports public education through the Santa Monica Malibu Education Foundation. For more information, follow @christianeduardonavarro on Instagram.

Chef Ryan Kluver graduated top of his class from Le Cordon Bleu School of Culinary Arts in Pasadena and interned at the two-star Michelin restaurant Providence in Los Angeles. He worked at Michelin-rated Patina and one-star Michelin Hatfield's, where the restaurant received 3 stars from the L.A. Times and Best New Restaurant awards from Bon Appetit and Los Angeles Magazine. Kluver then became Executive Chef and head of culinary at Wally's for over 8 years, overseeing teams in California and Las Vegas. At Wally's, he hosted prestigious wine pairing dinners and earned accolades from Forbes, Gayot, OpenTable, Eater, Los Angeles Magazine, and the Wine Spectator Grand Award. He recently joined Christian Navarro at Oak View Group to create and grow culinary excellence globally.