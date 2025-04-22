Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary the Digital Dept. Hosts Highest-Grossing BRANDEdit Influencer Experience to Date in Los Angeles

Spring-Themed Experience Featured Immersive Grocery Store Setup and 150+ Creators; Highlighted Dolphin Synergies With Agency's Clients Crocs, Provocativo, and Saysh

The Digital Dept., a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), today announced the resounding success of its latest BRANDEdit experience, which marked its highest-grossing event to date. Held on April 9th and 10th Los Angeles, the immersive two-day influencer experience drew close to 150 creators to a custom-built grocery store setting, where they discovered standout products, met brand founders, and created content in a visually stunning environment.

IMAGE HIGHLIGHTS HERE (photo credit Holland Clement)

The BRANDEdit format, created by The Digital Dept., has become the gold standard for influencer and brand engagement, blending curated discovery with immersive storytelling. This season's activation featured a vibrant lineup of partners from across wellness, fashion, beauty, food, and lifestyle, including several brands represented across Dolphin's expanding ecosystem.

"This BRANDEdit was a true showcase of what makes The Digital Dept. so special-gorgeous buildouts, seamless execution, top-tier creators, and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere for connection," said Belinda Sztrom, Vice President of Events & Partnerships at The Digital Dept. "We're especially proud that this event not only set a revenue record but also reflected the deep synergies happening across the Dolphin family."

Brand Highlights from BRANDEdit Los Angeles:

MaryRuth Organics , the title sponsor, delighted guests with product-infused smoothies and a curated showcase of their top-selling supplements.

Lovisa provided complimentary onsite ear piercings, creating buzz among fashion-forward attendees.

Crocs previewed its highly anticipated Marimekko x Crocs collaboration , launching April 23, 2025.

Saysh gifted hero sneaker styles and welcomed co-founder and Olympic legend Allyson Felix , who met with creators and shared her story.

EyeBuyDirect outfitted influencers with sunglasses and eyewear from their new Modern Retro collection .

The gifting suite offered delicious treats, wellness essentials, and beauty favorites from brands including Beauty of Joseon, Naked Sundays, Native Pet, Nippies, Original Self,Packit, Provocativo, UpSpring, Vital Proteins, and more.

A Dolphin Synergy Moment

The success of this BRANDEdit also marked a pivotal moment of cross-division collaboration for Dolphin:

Crocs participated as a featured brand through its relationship with The Digital Dept.

Provocativo , a client of The Door, contributed to the gifting suite.

Saysh , a standout in this season's buildout, is part of Dolphin's broader brand ecosystem.

Didi Hirsch, a client of Elle Communications, had a representative onsite to meet creators and share ways to get involved with their non-profit that is focused on mental health support

"BRANDEdit reflects everything we stand for at Dolphin-creative experiences, breakthrough marketing, and meaningful client integration," said Bill O'Dowd, Founder & CEO of Dolphin. "This event brought it all together in a way that was both beautiful and impactful."

The BRANDEdit Evolution

The spring Los Angeles event builds on the momentum of a banner year for BRANDEdit in 2024, when over 820 hand-selected creators attended five sold-out events in New York, LA and Miami generating more than 170 million social impressions for participating brands.

In 2025, BRANDEdit is expanding to include:

NYC Sky Lounge Experience (May) - focused on travel on May 14 + 15

NashvilleBackstage Pass Experience (June) - around CMA Fest on June 4 + 5

NYFW Experience (Sept) - for New York Fashion Week on September 10 + 11

Holiday Apres Ski Experience (Nov) - right before Black Friday/Cyber Monday and the holidays on November 18 + 19

About The Digital Dept.

The Digital Dept. is a leading full-service influencer marketing and talent management agency specializing in brand strategy and creator representation. Managing over 200 creators with a combined social footprint of 340 million, The Digital Dept. excels in delivering impactful partnerships and innovative experiences. Led by Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant, the company operates out of Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Miami.

To learn more about The Digital Dept., visit TheDigitalDept.com or follow us on social media @thedigitaldpt.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

Dolphin has also launched "The Pod", a new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. "The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors, including gift cards and discount codes for brands like Häagen-Dazs, Francis Ford Coppola Wines, Carbone Fine Food, Saysh, and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors may also receive special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin shareholders can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

###

CONTACT

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

646-755-7412

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire