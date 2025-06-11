Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiaries Shore Fire Media and The Digital Dept. Take Over CMA Fest 2025

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Shore Fire Media and The Digital Dept., subsidiaries of leading entertainment marketing and content production company Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), significantly contributed to this year's CMA Fest with a full lineup of participating clients and events. Making its return to Nashville this past week, the festival welcomed country music fans from around the world for several days of live music and activations. A creative communications agency serving leaders in the arts, culture and entertainment, Shore Fire's clients Priscilla Block, Brooklyn Bowl, John Crist, Folds of Honor of Tennessee, Tyler Hubbard, Justin Moore, Brett Young, The War And Treaty, Wasserman Music and Warren Zeiders all participated in or hosted various performances, programs and events - while influencer marketing and talent management firm The Digital Dept. brought its experiential BRANDEdit event to Music City during the festival.

Some highlights from the week included multi-platinum-selling artist Moore headlining the Country Kickoff concert at Skydeck on Broadway on June 3, followed by Warner Records artist Zeiders headlining the same venue as part of CAA's Whiskey Jam takeover on June 4. Comedian Crist hosted an hour of SiriusXM's College Sports Radio, SEC Radio and NASCAR Radio live from the Music City Center on June 5. That same day, recording artist Block participated in a Women of Opry NextStage guitar pull on the CMA Close Up Stage at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center - capping the week with an album preview party on June 7. Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment artist Young performed at a variety of fan-facing events, and was also a guest of the SEC Network's Marty & McGee show on June 6. Finally, husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty hit the Chevy Riverfront Stage for a performance on June 7 - ending the evening with a second performance at Ascend Amphitheater for Wynonna Judd's Girls Night Out.

Shore Fire clients hosted their own events during CMA Fest as well, including Brooklyn Bowl Nashville's Third Avenue Block Party and a Wasserman Music party - both on June 7. Earlier in the week, on June 2, the 2025 Rock 'N Jock Celebrity Softball Game raised more than $670,000 for Shore Fire client Folds of Honor of Tennessee - with more than 8,000 fans showing up to support families of America's fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.

BRANDEdit powered by The Digital Dept. along with MaryRuth's Organics hosted an interactive style, beauty and wellness pop-up in Nashville from June 4-5, in tandem with CMA Fest. The two-day lifestyle experience engaged female-focused talent, creatives and influencers for a very intimate curated experience where attendees could explore new brands, select style and beauty items, learn about new launches and capture exclusive content. Onsite activations included branded experiences by MaryRuth's, Breda, Ethique Beauty, Dots for Spots, IPSY, OneSkin, Lulus, Splendor Water, Tangle Teezer, Back to Nature, Dave's Killer Bread, Epres, ePhD, Fresh Cosmetics, Grüns, Kitsch, Mixik Skin, Naked Sundays, Poppi, Provence Beauty, RIND Snacks, SmartSweets, Vegobears and others.

Talent that attended the BRANDEdit experience included Lauren Lane, Jana Kramer, Victoria Fuller, Daisy Kent, Pia Toscano, Sabina Gadecki Rich with husband and country artist Tyler Rich, Chanel West Coast, Sazan Hendrix, Ashley Wahler, Naomi Lowde-Priestley, Christina Arquette, Jess Conte, Samantha Bauchmann and Cecily Bauchmann, among many others.

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefront of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. To learn more, visit ShoreFire.com and follow Shore Fire on Instagram: @shorefire.

ABOUT THE DIGITAL DEPT.

The Digital Dept. is a leading full-service influencer marketing and talent management firm specializing in brand strategy, creator representation, experiential marketing, and affiliate services. Managing over 250 creators with a social footprint of more than 350 million, The Digital Dept. excels in crafting impactful brand partnerships and creative strategies through both online and offline experiences, such as live events and curated mailers. Led by co-CEOs Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant, The Digital Dept. operates out of Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Miami. Learn more at TheDigitalDept.com or follow us on social media @thedigitaldpt.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division - which was just named by Observer as the 2025 No. 1 Agency of the Year - is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept. and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

