Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary 42West Makes Impact at 2025 Tribeca Festival with Exciting Film, TV, and Filmmaker Slate

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / The entertainment PR and marketing powerhouse 42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), celebrated a strong presence at the 2025 Tribeca Festival (June 4-15), representing several feature films, television programs, and filmmakers whose global creativity in cinema and television left their marks across the lineup.

42West's strategic PR campaigns capitalized and reinforced the strength of each filmmaker's commitment to bold, diverse, and emotionally resonant storytelling, starting with pre-festival strategy and planning to on-the-ground activity and post-festival momentum.

Out of ten films on the 42West slate, seven are acquisition titles seeking distribution out of Tribeca:

Walter Thompson-Hernandez's Kites took home the Special Jury Mention for the Viewpoints.

Eric Lin's Rosemead starring longtime 42West client Lucy Liu premiered in the Spotlight Narrative section, garnering acclaim for Liu's transformative performance.

The comedy Paradise Records from client Logic also debuted in the Spotlight Narrative selection; the rapper directs, writes, and stars in the film.

Gianna Tobani's Just Kids premiered in the Spotlight Documentary section.

Perri Peltz & Matthew O'Neill's She Runs the World centers on the incredible story of Allyson Felix, founder of the newly launched management firm Always Alpha which, in partnership with Dolphin, is fully focused on women's sports.

Uttera Singh's Pinch debuted in International Spotlight.

Additionally, the first episode of Seasoned starring Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Gordy launched in the Indie Episodic (NOW) selection.

Feature length film with distribution from the 42West slate included:

HBO's My Mom Jayne directed by Mariska Hargitay held its North American premiere at Carnegie Hall, featuring a conversation with Hargitay and Griffin Dunne, and will launch on the network and Max Friday, June 20.

Briarcliff Entertainment's Sovereign starring Nick Offerman, Jacob Tremblay, and Dennis Quaid held its US premiere ahead of a July 11 theatrical release.

Vertical's Nobu premiered with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Tribeca Festival co-founder Robert De Niro in attendance; the film releases theatrically in New York on June 27 and will expand July 4.

Additionally, longtime client Martin Scorsese brought two of his classic films to the festival: a 30th anniversary screening of Casino featuring a conversation with Robert De Niro and a tribute to the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday through a special 35mm presentation of Kundun. Francesca Scorsese also premiered her new short film Money Talks.

ABOUT 42WEST:

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing and management, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

