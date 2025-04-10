Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary Special Projects Springs into the New Season, Partnering with MAX, Warner Bros. and Louis Vuitton

Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN) subsidiary Special Projects, synonymous with film and fashion, was key to both Max and Warner Bros. release strategies, as well as Louis Vuitton's latest women's product launch by curating a cross-section of celebrities and culture carriers to attend the events.

On April 7, Special Projects and Max joined forces to fete the 4th season of the award winning, Hacks. Cast members and show creators including Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Meg Stalter, Paul W Downs & Lucia Aniello, along with LA influentials Jordan Firstman, MUNA, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Este Haim, Jake Shane, partied poolside at the storied Chateau Marmont to ring in the new season.

April 9, Special Projects and Warner Bros collaborated on a special screening of the psychological thriller SINNERS starring Michael B. Jordan. A star-studded group including Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Williams, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Yvonne Orji and Mara Brock Akil joined director Ryan Coogler for the screening and after-party at Hollywood hotspot Mother Wolf.

Tonight, April 10, Special Projects joins Louis Vuitton in presenting the new LV Sneakerina with an exclusive celebratory cocktail at San Vicente Bungalows in Santa Monica. The LV Sneakerina introduces today's minimalist sportswear look and sets out to conquer functional elegance with its hybrid design midway between sneaker and contemporary ballet flats. A vibrant mix of VIP's and influentials are expected for this exciting reveal.

About Special Projects

Special Projects is a world-renowned talent booking, creative content, and special events agency that elevates media, fashion, and lifestyle brands through the unique use of celebrities and storytelling. Trusted by both companies and public figures, Special Projects creates opportunities that garner press, build engagement, drive sales, and uniquely position our partners within the zeitgeist. Our core services include talent strategy and partnerships, event activation and guest list curation, and brand amplification through celebrities, influencers, and culture-defining personalities. Our keen trend-spotting and cultural forecasting abilities allow us to keep our finger on the pulse of pop culture and highlight new talents before they hit the mainstream. Special Projects has been featured in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, among other outlets. To learn more, visit specialprojectsmedia.com

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN), Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

Dolphin has also launched "The Pod", a new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. "The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors, including gift cards and discount codes for brands like Häagen-Dazs, Francis Ford Coppola Wines, Carbone Fine Food, Saysh, and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors may also receive special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin Entertainment shareholders can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

