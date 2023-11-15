Columbus A/S: Interim Report Q3 2023

Company announcement no. 23/2023
Good momentum in Q3 2023
11% revenue growth in Q3 2023 including a negative impact from currencies and acquisitions of 4 percentage points. EBITDA result was DKK 21m corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 6.0% up from 5.2%. During Q3 we have prepared our next strategic journey - New Heights - with ambitious financial goals and plans to enter a new high growth industry; Life Science.
"We have a strong starting point for our newly launched three-year growth strategy New Heights with the opportunity to improve profitability significantly," says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
Q3 2023 highlights
- Revenue growth of 11% amounting to DKK 345m. 15% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.
- EBITDA amounted to DKK 21m.
- EBITDA margin was 6.0% compared to 5.2% in Q3 2022.
- Efficiency of 65% in Q3 2023, a 4 percentage point increase compared to Q3 2022.
Q3 YTD 2023 highlights
- Revenue growth of 10% amounting to DKK 1,126m. 14% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.
- EBITDA growth of 25% amounting to DKK 78m.
- EBITDA margin was 6.9% compared to 6.1% YTD 2022.
- Efficiency reached 67% YTD 2023, compared to 63% in Q3 YTD 2022.
Service revenue split on Business Lines
|DKK '000
|Q3 2023
|Q3 2022
|?%
|YTD 2023
|YTD 2022
|?%
|Dynamics
|178,636
|157,542
|13.4%
|566,278
|516,463
|9.6%
|M3
|64,666
|69,749
|-7.3%
|219,978
|228,461
|-3.7%
|Digital Commerce
|38,116
|40,044
|-4.8%
|146,999
|133,007
|10.5%
|Data & Analytics
|18,115
|13,294
|36.3%
|56,200
|42,928
|30.9%
|Customer Experience & Engagement
|15,468
|9,851
|57.0%
|46,923
|33,916
|38.4%
|Security
|9,769
|0
|-
|22,070
|0
|-
|Strategy & Change
|1,719
|782
|119.8%
|6,839
|5,155
|32.7%
|Other Local Business
|3,750
|3,003
|24.9%
|12,322
|11,767
|4.7%
|Total sale of services
|330,239
|294,265
|12.2%
|1,077,609
|971,697
|10.9%
|Total sale of products
|14,559
|15,261
|-4.6%
|48,160
|52,804
|-8.8%
|Total net revenue
|344,798
|309,526
|11.4%
|1,125,769
|1,024,501
|9.9%
Service revenue split on Market Units
|DKK '000
|Q3 2023
|Q3 2022
|?%
|YTD 2023
|YTD 2022
|?%
Sweden
|112,317
|107,676
|4.3%
|405,912
|388,521
|4.5%
|Denmark
|76,121
|58,568
|30.0%
|240,206
|185,056
|29.8%
|Norway
|46,802
|55,789
|-16.1%
|175,947
|193,051
|-8.9%
|UK
|61,614
|41,085
|50.0%
|161,356
|119,153
|35.4%
|US
|23,225
|21,209
|9.5%
|64,584
|59,472
|8.6%
|Other
|8,990
|9,020
|-0.3%
|26,488
|23,577
|12.3%
|GDC
|1,170
|918
|27.5%
|3,116
|2,867
|8.7%
|Total sale of services
|330,239
|294,265
|12.2%
|1,077,609
|971,697
|10.9%
|Total sale of products
|14,559
|15,261
|-4.6%
|48,160
|52,804
|-8.8%
|Total net revenue
|344,798
|309,526
|11.4%
|1,125,769
|1,024,501
|9.9%
Outlook 2023 maintained
Based on the development in the first nine months of 2023, our strong pipeline and order backlog, we maintain our 2023 expectations:
- Revenue guidance expected to be in the range of DKK 1,550m - 1,600m, corresponding to an organic growth of 8-12% (constant currencies)
- EBITDA guidance expected to be in the range of DKK 119m - 139m, equal to a margin of 7.4 - 9.0%
Live webcast and conference call on 15 November 2023
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 15 November 2023 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.
Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus' investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events
Conference call:
1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.
2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.
Online Registration to the call:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI93da014605ed40cdad1324369655aba3
Live presentation on 22 November 2023
H C Andersen Capital will host a live presentation of Q3 2023 results and new strategy on 22 November 2023 at 15:30 CET. Presenters from Columbus A/S will be CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.
You can already now submit questions and sign up for the event via this link: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/columbus-presentation-of-q3-2023-results-and-new-strategy
A recording of the presentation will be available via the same link.
For further information, please contact:
- Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000
