

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD) Wednesday announced expansion of its partnership with Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX) by investing in Arcellx's ACLX001 ARC-SparX program in multiple myeloma.



Arcellx will receive $200 million equity investment at $61.68 per share, and an upfront payment of $85 million in cash, which is expected to extend the company's cash runway into 2027.



In December 22, the companies have announced collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize Arcellx's lead late-stage product candidate, CART-ddBCMA, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.



The companies have also expanded the scope of the collaboration for Arcellx's CART-ddBCMA to include lymphomas.



The transaction is expected to close around year-end 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken