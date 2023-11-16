Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EYNA | ISIN: IS0000035632 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALDALON HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALDALON HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2023 | 09:34
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Kaldalón to the Main Market

Reykjavík, November 16, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in
Kaldalón hf.'s shares (Ticker: KALD) will commence today on Nasdaq Iceland's
Main Market. Kaldalón belongs to the Real Estate sector. Kaldalón is the 26th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* this year. 

Kaldalón, an Icelandic real estate firm, has a varied portfolio positioned in
the Reykjavik Capital region, near key ports and airports in the country.
Focusing on warehouses, industrial facilities, as well as commercial and
service properties, the company prioritizes streamlined operations aiming for
efficiency and flexibility. Please find more at www.kaldalon.is 

"We set ourselves clear and measurable goals for listing on Nasdaq Iceland's
Main Market, which have been achieved," said Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO of
Kaldalón. "Since the company was listed on Nasdaq First North, it has gone
through quite a transformation process. During this time, the number of
shareholders has increased by five times, which demonstrates that investors,
large and small, share our philosophy and vision. The company's listing on the
Main Market is therefore a very exciting project that will support the
company's growth going forward." 

"We are very pleased to welcome Kaldalón to the Main Market," said Magnus
Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "The company has been very focused
during its stay on Nasdaq First North on making good use of the visibility and
growth opportunities that the listing has provided. Listing on the Main Market
gives the company even more visibility and credibility as well as access to a
wider group of investors than before. We wish everyone at Kaldalón and its
shareholders the best of luck and look forward to supporting them going
forward." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com 








     MEDIA CONTACT
     ?	Kristín Jóhannsdóttir
     ?	+354 868 9836
     ?	kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.