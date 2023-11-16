Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Kaldalón to the Main Market

Reykjavík, November 16, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Kaldalón hf.'s shares (Ticker: KALD) will commence today on Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market. Kaldalón belongs to the Real Estate sector. Kaldalón is the 26th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* this year. Kaldalón, an Icelandic real estate firm, has a varied portfolio positioned in the Reykjavik Capital region, near key ports and airports in the country. Focusing on warehouses, industrial facilities, as well as commercial and service properties, the company prioritizes streamlined operations aiming for efficiency and flexibility. Please find more at www.kaldalon.is "We set ourselves clear and measurable goals for listing on Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market, which have been achieved," said Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO of Kaldalón. "Since the company was listed on Nasdaq First North, it has gone through quite a transformation process. During this time, the number of shareholders has increased by five times, which demonstrates that investors, large and small, share our philosophy and vision. The company's listing on the Main Market is therefore a very exciting project that will support the company's growth going forward." "We are very pleased to welcome Kaldalón to the Main Market," said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "The company has been very focused during its stay on Nasdaq First North on making good use of the visibility and growth opportunities that the listing has provided. Listing on the Main Market gives the company even more visibility and credibility as well as access to a wider group of investors than before. We wish everyone at Kaldalón and its shareholders the best of luck and look forward to supporting them going forward." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com MEDIA CONTACT ? Kristín Jóhannsdóttir ? +354 868 9836 ? kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com