AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

Dealing in securities by a director

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited ("JSE) Listings Requirements and paragraphs 6.42 to 6.53 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealing in AECI securities:

Name: Holger Riemensperger Position and company: Chief Executive, AECI Date of transaction: 13 November 2023 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of ordinary shares Number of securities: 2 000,00 Purchase price per security: R109,77* Total value of transaction: R219 540,00* Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

*Calculated at an exchange rate of €1 = ZAR 19.958 as at 13 November 2023

Woodmead, Sandton

16 November 2023

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)