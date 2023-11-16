Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023

WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
16.11.23
08:01 Uhr
5,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
16.11.2023 | 14:06
AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

Dealing in securities by a director

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited ("JSE) Listings Requirements and paragraphs 6.42 to 6.53 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealing in AECI securities:

Name:

Holger Riemensperger

Position and company:

Chief Executive, AECI

Date of transaction:

13 November 2023

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase of ordinary shares

Number of securities:

2 000,00

Purchase price per security:

R109,77*

Total value of transaction:

R219 540,00*

Extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal obtained:

Yes

*Calculated at an exchange rate of €1 = ZAR 19.958 as at 13 November 2023

Woodmead, Sandton

16 November 2023

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


