AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
Dealing in securities by a director
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited ("JSE) Listings Requirements and paragraphs 6.42 to 6.53 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealing in AECI securities:
Name:
Holger Riemensperger
Position and company:
Chief Executive, AECI
Date of transaction:
13 November 2023
Class of securities:
Ordinary shares
Nature of transaction:
On-market purchase of ordinary shares
Number of securities:
2 000,00
Purchase price per security:
R109,77*
Total value of transaction:
R219 540,00*
Extent of interest:
Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:
Yes
*Calculated at an exchange rate of €1 = ZAR 19.958 as at 13 November 2023
Woodmead, Sandton
16 November 2023
Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)