Nextech3D.ai Experiences Record Sales for Its Event Tech Management Platform, "Map D"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CNSX:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces record sales on the back of a number of new deals and renewal contracts with notable companies and associations across North America for its Event Tech Solutions Platform, Map D.

Some November Deal Highlights

Florida Association of Mortgage Professionals (FAMP)

Deal for the 2024 FAMP State Convention & Tradeshow. The Florida Association of Mortgage Professionals' mission is to promote and advance the common business interests of Florida's licensed loan originators and mortgage professionals through education, advocacy, networking, technology and ethical practice.

Multi Family Northwest

Renewal deal for the Maintenance Fair 2024. Multi Family NW is committed to promoting a high degree of professionalism for rental housing providers, owners and partners.

Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP)

Renewal deal for the GACP 2024 Summer Training Conference. Incorporated in 1962, the GACP has grown in membership, influence and professionalism to become one of the most respected law enforcement associations in the state. It is the largest professional association for law enforcement administrators in Georgia, and one of the largest in the country.

Apartment Association of New Mexico (AANM)

New deal with AANM for an upcoming event. The Apartment Association of New Mexico (AANM) is a private non-profit trade organization dedicated to providing a common foundation for rental housing industry professionals and the various businesses that service the industry.

Sea Otter Europe

Renewal deal for Sea Otter Europe 2024 . The origin and inspiration for Sea Otter Europe lies in the Sea Otter Classic, one of the biggest cycling festivals of the world, which has been held every year since 1991 in Laguna Seca (California) and has never stopped growing and evolving.

American Institute of Architects (AIA)

Renewal Deal for the Wisconsin 2024 Symposium on Architecture & Expo. The American Institute of Architects (AIA) offers education, government advocacy, community redevelopment, and public outreach programs, and collaborates with other stakeholders in the design and construction industries.

Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS)

New deal for the 2024 SCRS IncluDE Site Solutions Summit & the 2024 SCRS Global Oncology SIte Solutions Summit. The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) is the leading advocacy organization dedicated to unifying the voice of the global clinical research site community. Representing more than 10,000 sites in 47 countries, SCRS facilitates industry collaborations and conversations dedicated to site-focused advocacy, education, mentorship and connection.

New Jersey Apartment Association

Renewal deal for the 2024 NJAA Conference & Expo. The NJAA is an affiliate of the National Apartment Association, a leading voice in the U.S. and around the globe for the apartment housing industry. As a trusted partner, a valued connector and a powerful advocate, NAA is committed to serving its 153 affiliates and 82,000 members.



Lucky Leaf Expo

Renewal deal for the 2024 Psycon Psychedelic Convention. Lucky Leaf Expo is committed to delivering life-changing experiences with cannabis events that feature opportunities for education, networking, and business growth.



Florida Health Information Management Association (FHIMA)

Renewal deal for the 2024 Annual Convention. The Florida Health Information Management Association (FHIMA) is a component association of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA). AHIMA is a global nonprofit association of health information (HI) professionals with more than 71,000 members and more than 100,000 credentials in the field.



Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA)

Renewal deal for FALA 2024. The Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) promotes the improvement of all assisted living facilities in the state of Florida.

These deals follow a number of deals the Company announced in a recent press release, where is was noted that in the first 9 months of 2023 Map D Revenue has surpassed 2022 full year revenue.

AR Powered Mobile App

The Company also recently launched its new AR-powered mobile app for tradeshow organizers. The app combines the current Map D event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality / artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers and bringing Augmented Reality to live, in-person conferences and trade shows.

This technology unlocks a new revenue channel for event organizers through AR experiences available exclusively via the event mobile app. Event organizers can enjoy white glove deployment and sponsorship sales services, as well as a first-of-its-kind AR navigation experience at trade shows.

About Map D

Map D is an Event Solutions Platform and one of 4 key business units under the Nextech3D.ai umbrella. Map D includes the following components:

Interactive Floor Plan: The Map D interactive floor plan is a powerful tool for tradeshows, festivals, and conferences. With information-rich profiles, it's easy to build out a marketplace of participating vendors and connect them to attendees, sessions, speakers, and more. The floor plan is easy to navigate, search, and bookmark, making it an essential tool for any event with a vendor marketplace

Booth Sales: Conference organizers can sell booth space to exhibitors with customizable gateway and checkout scenarios. The product allows clients to view the real-time availability of booths and their sales status. It allows exhibitors to reserve a booth or pay for it using a credit card directly from the floorplan.

Mobile App: The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality / artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers and bringing Augmented Reality to live, in-person conferences and trade shows.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CNSX:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CNSX: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

