Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ7S | ISIN: FR0013481835 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V91
Stuttgart
20.11.23
15:03 Uhr
0,319 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISIOMED GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISIOMED GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3210,35118:30
PR Newswire
20.11.2023 | 17:54
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smart Health, a collaboration of Visiomed, Abrar Communications, and Al Ghazzawy, backed by MoH and MISA, incorporates as part of the National Project for Digital Diagnostic Centers

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --During the Global Health Exhibition, held in Riyadh from 29 to 31 October, Visiomed Group, Abrar Communications and Al Ghazzawy Group reaffirmed their commitment to their joint venture Smart Health.

Smart Health, a collaboration of Visiomed, Abrar Communications, and Al Ghazzawy, backed by MoH and MISA, incorporates as part of the National Project for Digital Diagnostic Centers

Smart Health aims to become a key player in innovative and digital medical centres for administrative tests (Iqama and Baladiya in particular) and preventive check-ups, with a clear vision of improving access for all populations to high-quality, reliable, and efficient diagnostic solutions.

This highlight of the exhibition marks both the significant confidence in the in-depth work carried out with the Ministry of Health over the last few months, and the willingness of Smart Health and the Government to accelerate their collaboration with a common objective: to define a large-scale project and a roadmap for the deployment of a network of medical diagnostic services across the Kingdom in order to meet the many demographic and health challenges driving Saudi Arabia and its "Vision 2030" plan.

The announcement of the incorporation took place in the presence of His Excellency Fahd bin Abdulrahman al-Jalajel, Minister of Health of Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281656/Smart_Health_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281657/Smart_Health_2.jpg

Smart Health, a collaboration of Visiomed, Abrar Communications, and Al Ghazzawy, backed by MoH and MISA, incorporates as part of the National Project for Digital Diagnostic Centers.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-health-a-collaboration-of-visiomed-abrar-communications-and-al-ghazzawy-backed-by-moh-and-misa-incorporates-as-part-of-the-national-project-for-digital-diagnostic-centers-301993802.html

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.