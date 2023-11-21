1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company's War of 1812 Amber Ale Passes All Aspects of Liquor Control Board of Ontario's Quality Assurance Tests

"1812 Amber" cleared for sale in CN$1.45 billion Ontario Province beer market

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that the Company's multi-gold medal winning War of 1812 Amber Ale or "1812 Amber" has passed all aspects of the LCBO's "Quality Assurance" tests and is now cleared for sale and shipment from the LCBO's warehouses. As announced previously, the Company had delivered 450 cases of 1812 Amber to the LCBO, but the product still required tests from the LCBO's Toronto-based laboratory before finally being cleared for sale. The Company was recently provided a copy of its LCBO Quality Assurance Laboratory Certificate of Analysis for analytical testing performed on a sample of War of 1812 Amber, and the certificate indicated positive testing results for War of 1812 Amber Ale.

It is the Company's understanding that the beer is currently being held in the LCBO's Ontario warehouse facilities of Whitby, Ottawa, and London. Currently there up to 450 independent grocery stores across Ontario can sell beer and cider. Additionally there are approximately 420 Beer Stores (www.thebeerstore.ca) and 675 LCBO retail stores , including more than 395 LCBO "Convenience Outlets." (www.lcbo.com).

"We are excited to export our products - starting with our War of 1812 Amber Ale - to our neighbors and friends to the north in Ontario," stated Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava. The Province of Ontario has the largest beer sales of any of Canada's 10 provinces, with 2021 beer sales of approximately Can$1.45 billion, with imports representing approximately 40% of those sales. "The Company's proximity to the boarder and our shared regional history make our products a natural fit in Canada." The Company's War of 1812 Amber Ale has won numerous top awards in international beer competitions recently including:

Gold Medal and United States Winner 2023 World Beer Awards.

and 2023 World Beer Awards. Gold Medal - 2023 Brewski Awards

- 2023 Brewski Awards The top category medal and Amber Ale Brewery of the Year in 2023 New York International Beer Competition, April 2023

in 2023 New York International Beer Competition, April 2023 Gold Medal and category winner in the 2023 World Beer Championships, January 2023

and in the 2023 World Beer Championships, January 2023 Gold Medal Awarded at 23rd Annual Great International Beer, Cider, Mead & Sake Competition, November 2022

Awarded at 23rd Annual Great International Beer, Cider, Mead & Sake Competition, November 2022 Gold Medal and United States Winner World Beer Awards, August 2022

About The Liquor Control Board of Ontario ("LCBO") :

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is a Crown corporation established in 1927 that retails and distributes alcoholic beverages throughout the Canadian province of Ontario. It is accountable to the Legislative Assembly through the minister of finance. Ontario is Canada's most populous province, with over 15 million people, or almost 40% of the nation's population, and the LCBO's quasi-monopoly status makes it one of the world's largest purchasers of alcoholic beverages. The LCBO remains the chief supplier of alcoholic beverages to bars and restaurants in Ontario, which are generally required by law to purchase their alcoholic products through the LCBO, The Beer Store, or directly from Ontario wineries and breweries.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

