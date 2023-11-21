Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") or the Company announces that it has conducted programs on 4 different properties in the Golden Triangle area of BC. The Company is awaiting assay results on all of the properties explored.

A summary of some of the work on these properties is as follows:

Terrace Project -Nobody Knows Zone:

The Company cored significant copper sulphide mineralization intercepts from the recently discovered Nobody Knows No 2 zone at the Copper River prospect. The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 48 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 17,470 hectares. All 48 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley. Highlights of the program include:

Diamond drilling continues to intersect copper sulphides in felsic volcanic flow rocks. Primary sulphides are bornite with minor chalcocite and covellite as well as chalcopyrite.

Copper mineralization has been outlined along 200m of strike and to a depth of 150m.

4000m of drilling has been completed in 33 drill holes.

The discovery drill holes show similarities to many of the world's major sediment-hosted copper systems with the association of silver with copper.

Rocks hosting the copper mineralization present have been sheared with abundant ground up copper mineralization (bornite) in the fault gouge.

During soil sampling, new zones of copper mineralization were located.

Assay results have only been received for parts of the first 2 holes and the Company expects results for additional holes shortly. Due to the industry high demand for analysis, the receipt of results has been slower than usual. The Company eagerly awaits the results for abundant copper mineral drill core intersections.

Results received for the first 2 holes: namely DDH-23-1 returned 1.82 % Cu eq over 3.5 m (including 7.25 % Cu eq over 0.76m) and DDH-NB-23-2 which returned 2.13m of 6.87 % Cu eq.

Terrace project - Treasure Mountain

The Company also announces that it is completed 4 drill holes testing bornite and chalcocite bearing quartz-epidote veins approximately 1 .5 km north of the Purdex zone. High copper values with associated silver occur within replacement zones in volcanic rocks along a 14 km strike length. At present, there are 22 different copper-silver showings. This area is 20 km west of the Nobody Knows mineralization being drilled. Historic drilling has been carried out on 2 small areas of this mineralized trend. On the Purdex occurrence, the following results were obtained:

A 26 metre surface chip sample assayed 2.44 per cent copper and 0.4 grams per tonne silver (Minister of Mines Annual Report 1965). A total of nine chip samples ranging in length from 0.9 to 4.0 metres were collected from old trenches in 2017 by the Company confirming earlier work. They assayed from 0.49 to 5.51 % copper and from 7.2 to 42.7 g/t silver. They gave a weighted average of 3.37% copper and 30.68 g/t silver.

The 2023 drilling intersected quartz veining with bornite and chalcocite. The Company will release assay results once they have been received and compiled.

In addition, surface sampling concentrated on areas with high assay results in past programs. Based on the 2023 work, an additional claim was staked to cover an area with chalcocite bearing float boulders that assayed > 5 % copper.

Red Cliff

The Company as operator conducted a drilling program that was in excess of 1600m of drilling in 23 drill holes to further define the Montrose zone. Initial results for the first 12 2023 holes are shown below:

UPPER MONTROSE DDH No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Copper % Gold g/t MON-2023-6 5.79 7.92 2.13 0.35 6.78 MON-2023-7 5.56 12.5 6.94 0.34 1.72 MON-2023-8 10.03 17.68 7.65 0.33 5.6 MON-2023-9 8.53 17.68 9.15 0.85 8.7 MON-2023-10 9.92 16.5 6.58 0.27 5.27 MON-2023-11 14.3 19.2 4.57 0.19 1.61 MON-2023-12 38.4 40 1.6 0.59 3.91

The Company has received results for the remaining holes and is presently compiling them. Once completed results will be released.

In addition, geologists with climbing experience sampled above the original Red Cliff underground workings that had copper - gold production in the past. Exploration above the highest underground level indicated strong copper mineralization over several metres.

Grassy

The project is located 2.5 km north of the Premier Gold-Silver mine pit and 3 km east of the Big Missouri mine where Ascot Resources released high - grade results recently.. The fault structures hosting mineralization over 3 km of strike are present on the claims. A 2 - day program was completed on the claims. Assay results have not been received and the Company expects results shortly.

Del Norte

The Company can earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five - year period. The Company can an earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production. To date, the Company has spent over 3 million dollars. Geologists with climbing experience sampled in the area of the Eagle's Nest zone. Grab sampling of veins in 2021 was carried out with significant results below:

Sample # Sample Type Au g/t Ag g/t ENKM 76 Outcrop Select Grab 22.7 5220 ENKM 77 Outcrop Select Grab 15.9 675 ENKM 80 Outcrop Select Grab 66.9 957 ENKM 83 Outcrop Select Grab 6.8 6.7 A20-168 Float Grab 49.7 2290

Assay results have not been received and the Company expects results shortly.

In addition, the Company holds a 100 % interest in the Premier East property which is located on strike with the Ascot Resource Prew zone on which results were recently released.

Assays are completed by ALS labs with preparation of pulps in Terrace and final results from analysis in North Vancouver BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia.

