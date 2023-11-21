Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
21.11.23
08:16 Uhr
4,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.11.2023 | 18:16
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces the initiation of coverage of its shares by EuroLand Corporate

DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces the initiation of coverage of its shares by EuroLand Corporate 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces the initiation of coverage of its shares by EuroLand Corporate 
21-Nov-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, November 21, 2023 
 
 
Charwood Energy announces the initiation of coverage of its shares by EuroLand Corporate 
 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, Ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for recovering 
energy from biomass, today announces that EuroLand Corporate has initiated coverage of its shares. 
EuroLand Corporate initiated coverage of Charwood Energy through its report entitled "Another asset for the ecological 
transition" published on Novembre 21, 2023. In its report, EuroLand Corporate issued a "buy" rating with a target price 
of EUR6.5, representing a potential upside of 55% compared with the closing price on November 20, 2023. 
This new report adds to the consensus of financial analysts who are already following the stock alongside Stifel. 
The report can be downloaded on the EuroLand Corporate website. 
 
Next publication: 2023 full-year revenue, on February 29, 2024 after close of trade. 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs 
 
Contacts 
 
               SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN   SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations  Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze 
02 97 26 46 30        charwood@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
               01 56 88 11 22    01 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Charwood Energy announces the initiation of coverage of its shares by EuroLand Corporate 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1778531 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1778531 21-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1778531&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.