Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
WKN: A118Z8 | ISIN: AT0000A18XM4 | Ticker-Symbol: DQW1
Tradegate
22.11.23
09:09 Uhr
1,650 Euro
-1,395
-45,81 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
AMS-OSRAM AG Chart 1 Jahr
AMS-OSRAM AG 5-Tage-Chart
2,9943,08309:04
1,6201,65009:09
Firmen im Artikel
AMS-OSRAM
AMS-OSRAM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMS-OSRAM AG1,650-45,81 %
JOHN MATTSON FASTIGHETSFORETAGEN AB3,965-21,95 %
LARVOTTO RESOURCES LIMITED0,0580,00 %
MONUMENTAL ENERGY CORP0,0300,00 %
NATIONAL GRID PLC12,100+0,83 %
OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA0,036+15,21 %
SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC0,0010,00 %
VERBREC LIMITED0,020-7,14 %
XP CHEMISTRIES AB0,0100,00 %
ZWIPE AS0,0230,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.