2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi signs a contract over 2MUSD with its Godì 1.8 SR-NV8 23-Nov-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release 2CRSi signs a contract over 2MUSD with its Godì 1.8 SR-NV8 Strasbourg (France), November 23, 2023 - 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces the signing of a USD2M worth contract with one of the most promising AI company in the United States A month after the launch of 2CRSi latest GPU platform dedicated to intensive AI training workloads, sales are piling up. Driven by the success of NVIDIA SXM5 H100 success, sales of the Godi 1.8SR-NV8 are set to drive significant revenues for 2CRSi Group on the period. One of the most promising American AI Startup, specialised in text to speech application converting text in high quality audio, has chosen 2CRSi to build and deploy Godi 1.8SR-NV8 machines for the first quarter 2024. This deployment will help their developer team taking advantage of the latest NVIDIA's technology to train their proprietary algorithm model, improving their service for years to come. Interest and necessity for the Godi 1.8SR-NV8 technology becoming so important, the client recently increased his purchase to reach more USD2 million for first delivery in end of Q1 2024. "For me, this order has two remarkable aspects. First, it confirms, once again, our decision to focus on high-performance AI computing solutions, in an HPC market segment where we are clearly one of the technological leaders. Secondly, I'm also very proud that our high-end AI products are helping, at every moment, to erase reading difficulties for the thousands of users of this application", says Alain Wilmouth, founder and CEO of 2CRSi. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance computer servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For further information: www.2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Jean-Philippe Llobera Stéphane Ruiz Michael Scholze Head of Communication Financial Communication sruiz@actifin.fr Financial press relations mscholze@actifin.fr investors@2crsi.com +33 1 80 18 26 33 +33 1 56 88 11 14 +33 3 68 41 10 60

