2CRSi SA: 2CRSi signs a contract over 2MUSD with its Godì 1.8 SR-NV8

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi signs a contract over 2MUSD with its Godì 1.8 SR-NV8 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi signs a contract over 2MUSD with its Godì 1.8 SR-NV8 
23-Nov-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
2CRSi signs a contract over 2MUSD with its Godì 1.8 SR-NV8 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), November 23, 2023 - 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient 
computer servers, announces the signing of a USD2M worth contract with one of the most promising AI company in the United 
States 
A month after the launch of 2CRSi latest GPU platform dedicated to intensive AI training workloads, sales are piling 
up. 
Driven by the success of NVIDIA SXM5 H100 success, sales of the Godi 1.8SR-NV8 are set to drive significant revenues 
for 2CRSi Group on the period. 
One of the most promising American AI Startup, specialised in text to speech application converting text in high 
quality audio, has chosen 2CRSi to build and deploy Godi 1.8SR-NV8 machines for the first quarter 2024. 
This deployment will help their developer team taking advantage of the latest NVIDIA's technology to train their 
proprietary algorithm model, improving their service for years to come. 
Interest and necessity for the Godi 1.8SR-NV8 technology becoming so important, the client recently increased his 
purchase to reach more USD2 million for first delivery in end of Q1 2024. 
 
"For me, this order has two remarkable aspects. 
First, it confirms, once again, our decision to focus on high-performance AI computing solutions, in an HPC market 
segment where we are clearly one of the technological leaders. 
Secondly, I'm also very proud that our high-end AI products are helping, at every moment, to erase reading difficulties 
for the thousands of users of this application", says Alain Wilmouth, founder and CEO of 2CRSi. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance 
computer servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its 
innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on 
the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in 
November 2022. For further information: www.2crsi.com 
 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi 
           Actifin                 Actifin 
Jean-Philippe Llobera 
           Stéphane Ruiz              Michael Scholze 
Head of Communication 
           Financial Communication sruiz@actifin.fr Financial press relations mscholze@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com 
           +33 1 80 18 26 33            +33 1 56 88 11 14 
+33 3 68 41 10 60

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi signs a contract over 2MUSD with its Godì 1.8 SR-NV8 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1780445 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1780445 23-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1780445&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
