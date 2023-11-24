Anzeige
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
24.11.23
09:14 Uhr
2,815 Euro
-0,005
-0,18 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.11.2023 | 11:10
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Kitron to host Capital Markets Presentation

(2023-11-24) Kitron ASA will host a Capital Markets Presentation in Oslo, Norway, on 13 December 2023 to provide an update on strategic and financial ambitions.

The event will start at 09:00 CET and last for approximately one and a half hours. To register in advance for the physical event, please find the registration form on kitron.com. Seating is limited, and shareholders will be given priority.

There will also be a live webcast at the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20231213_1/

No advance registration is required for the webcast.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 200 employees, and revenues were EUR 641 million in 2022.

www.kitron.com




© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
