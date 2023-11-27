SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's iHart Products and Top Chefs Recognized by the Taiwan Government and Foreign Ambassadors for Major Domestic and International Awards, Announces More Business Matchmaking and the Opening of Its Cutting-Edge Second Centr

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) congratulates SUIC's IHart eminent chef, Elton Han, who was awarded Silver Medal at the recently held Oceania International Master Chef Challenge and won three major awards - including Top 10 of domestic food competition. SUIC's IHart also announces new business partnership opportunities in the making that will catalyze sustainable investments including the upcoming opening of its spacious second central kitchen.

SUIC's IHart chefs and culinary teams have consistently reaped awards and honors including the coveted government National Yushan Awards for three consecutive years in the categories of The Most Outstanding Enterprise, Outstanding Enterprise Leader and The Best Product, which cements its status among stellar industry leaders. This continued success in this award category shows that its businesses continue to grow steadily with unwavering focus on sustainability recognized by institutions at home and abroad.

SUIC's iHart is creating a broader network through increase partnerships and joint ventures with distinguished catering groups and food networks including renowned E-commerce platforms, leading convenience stores, TV networks and chain hotels. This initiative is complemented by the construction of its spacious upscale second central kitchen with HACCP & ISO22000 dual certifications where the hub of its programs is based, opening very soon. This new central kitchen will feature energy-efficient, lower-carbon footprint equipment and is triple the size of its first central kitchen.

"Our goal is to create a strong impact and continue to enhance our food products and services while expanding into new segments. Our successful operations overseas have continued to gain prominence while implementing new business models to achieve financial success. These new partnerships bring integration and interoperability amongst the SUIC IHart food ecosystem. We are confident to deliver the highest value for our shareholders in the long run," said Hank Wang, CEO of SUIC.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

