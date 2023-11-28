DJ 2CRSi announces a contract with an international player in the defense sector for the delivery of high-performance servers dedicated to critical computing applications

2CRSi SA 2CRSi announces a contract with an international player in the defense sector for the delivery of high-performance servers dedicated to critical computing applications 28-Nov-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 2CRSi announces a contract with an international player in the defense sector for the delivery of high-performance servers dedicated to critical computing applications Strasbourg (France), November 28, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of energy-efficient high-performance computing solutions, announces a purchase order from a global player in the defense sector for the delivery of high-performance servers dedicated to critical computing applications, worth over EUR9M, list price. This commercial success is a response to the customer's need for enhanced computing power, as well as an upgrade of its IT platform and the integration of the latest generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable 4th generation processors. The deployment of these new servers will enable us to meet the requirements of military personnel in critical, internationally-focused areas. The contract was won following an extensive call for tender involving leading international competitors. In this particularly demanding selection process, 2CRSi made the difference thanks to the relevance of its technological solutions and its ability to respond precisely to the proposed specifications, while offering customized services. 2CRSi was also able to draw on its long-standing partnership with this strategic customer, with whom it has already invoiced over 30 million euros since the beginning of its relationship. This collaboration has enabled this global player in the defense sector to judge the quality of the services associated with the solutions offered by 2CRSi, for over a decade. The first deliveries associated with this new contract will take place between January and March 2024, for a list price of over EUR2.3M. The IT systems will be assembled and tested in Strasbourg before being deployed directly by 2CRSi's teams at the customer's site. Once this first phase has been completed, further orders are already scheduled for the coming quarters. In all, deliveries should represent an additional EUR7M at list price. Next meeting: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on November 30, 2023. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customized, ecoresponsible high-performance IT servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Stéphane Ruiz Michael Scholze Head of Communication Financial Communication Financial press relations investors@2crsi.com sruiz@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 03 68 41 10 70 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14

