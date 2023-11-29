

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax was 19.3 million pounds compared to 18.7 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 6.4 pence compared to 6.6 pence. Underlying profit before tax was up 15.8% at 21.3 million pounds from 18.4 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 7.3 pence compared to 6.5 pence.



For the 26 weeks to 29 September 2023, Group revenue was 873.5 million pounds, up 13.9% year-on-year, and up 8.3% on a LFL basis.



Halfords Group continues to expect fiscal 2024 profit delivery to be second half weighted. The Group believes fiscal 2024 underlying profit before tax will now fall within a narrower range of 48 million pounds to 53 million pounds.



Looking beyond fiscal 2024, the Group remains confident in mid-term target of 90 million pounds-110 million pounds in underlying profit before tax.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 3 pence per share in respect of the period to 29 September 2023. The interim dividend will be paid on 19 January 2024 to shareholders who are on the register of members, with an ex-dividend date of 14 December 2023 and a record date of 15 December 2023.



