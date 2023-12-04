SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's IHart Offers High-Tech AI O2O Smart Stores with 9 Patents in 7 Countries, 3D LED Ads Fleets. The 3D Ads Has Over 70% Taiwan Market Share, Promoting Leading Brands - Dior, SK II, Samsung. SUIC Brings More Patented Franc

NEW YORK, NY / TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC's IHart is offering products and services with high-tech AI O2O Smart Stores in Taiwan. It holds nine patents in seven countries and fleet of 3D LED ads billboard trucks. The 3D Ads has over 70% Taiwan ads market share promoting famous brands such as Dior, SK II, Samsung among others. SUIC is bringing more patented franchising products and services to the U.S. market and expediting the IPO of Beneway.

Chengguo Media Integration Technology is one of the subsidiaries of IHart, it owns approved patents in Taiwan, Japan, China and in various Southeast Asian countries, as follows

1. AI Auto Door 2Way Internet & AI Auto Door

2. Interactive Shopping Information System

3. Multimedia Display

4. Multimedia Display Stand (2)

5. Image Recognition & Multimedia Shopping Display System

6. Merchandise Display Booth

7. Smart Shopping Display System

8. Residential Cloud Life Interconnection System

9. Integrated Checkout Media System

Chengguo Media dominates the 3D LED ads billboard trucks advertising market in Taiwan. It boasts of an impressive roaster of clients - Dior, SK II, Samsung and other known brands. The mobile billboard truck ads business has grown to be cost-efficient and sustainable 3D LED screen technology continuously innovates. It aligns with the global initiatives to reduce energy consumption, electronic waste and carbon emission.

"SUIC's IHart has a major international patent portfolio, including its subsidiary Chengguo Media Integration Technology and is ready to offer more franchising options of high-tech products and services. SUIC team is harnessing the power of high technology that's reshaping the food industry and increasing food production, quality, and safety while reducing our carbon footprint. SUIC and IHart continues to make investments in big data, AI and IoT through coordinated global programs. This optimizes sustainability across food production, distribution and consumption." said Hank Wang, CEO.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

