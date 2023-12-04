Stemtech Corporation: Stemtech Continues to Demonstrate Remarkable Growth and Innovation in 2023

Company Achieves NEW Rank Advancements, Acknowledges Sales Directors, and Sets Course for Future Expansion

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Stemtech (OTCQB:STEK), the pioneer in all-natural, plant-based stem cell nutrition wellness solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone with the attainment of NEW Rank Advancements in the recent months in 2023. In these highest rank advancements, we see Diamond, Crown Diamond and Presidents Club achievements. Stemtech extends sincere appreciation to its dedicated Independent Business Partners (IBPs) for their unwavering commitment, hard work, and outstanding performance.

Stemtech's innovative stemceuticalTM technology, backed by patented breakthroughs, mobilizes stem cells from the bone marrow to the bloodstream, showcasing the company's dedication to scientific progress and cutting-edge innovation.

This notable success is a tribute to the dedication and enthusiasm of Stemtech's IBPs. The company acknowledges the crucial role played by its Sales Directors in cultivating an environment of growth and accomplishment.

Special commendations are extended to Maria Felix Rodriguez for achieving the esteemed title of President's Club Director, conducting her business in both the U.S. and Mexico; Olga Lidia de Leon Perez became Crown Diamond; and Ana Nunez reaching Diamond. These accomplishments place them all in an exclusive group, and Stemtech eagerly anticipates the participation of more high-achieving IBPs in this distinguished circle.

"As we witness the rapid advancement of our IBPs through the ranks, Stemtech not only celebrates individual successes but also the collective strength of our global team. The exceptional in the last quarter as well as October and November, reflects our commitment to providing a thriving business opportunity," stated John W. Meyer, President and COO of Stemtech.

The company expresses gratitude to its Sales Directors for their exceptional leadership and guidance, contributing to the remarkable achievements of the entire Stemtech community.

Continuing on this trajectory of success, Stemtech eagerly anticipates the completion of re-entering the Colombian market and expanding its product lines in Ecuador in the early first quarter of 2024. Stemtech is on track to achieve cash flow positivity within the same timeframe, aligning with the strategic objective outlined by CEO Charles S. Arnold. This objective follows a comprehensive company restructure aimed at reducing overhead and positioning Stemtech to handle the anticipated explosive growth in the sector.

Mr. Arnold emphasized, "Our IBPs are the cornerstone of our success, and their swift advancements through the ranks are a testament to the strength of our business model. We are excited about the future, and our plans to re-enter Colombia and expand in Ecuador align with our vision for sustained growth".

Stemtech takes pride in being at the forefront of innovation in the wellness industry, offering not only groundbreaking products but also a rewarding business opportunity. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a platform for individuals worldwide to achieve their health and financial goals.

