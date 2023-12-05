Apollon Formularies Plc - Notice of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05
05 December 2023
Apollon Formularies Plc
("Apollon" or the "Company")
Notice of AGM
Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL) announces thatnotice of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') has been posted to shareholders, and will shortly be available at the Company website on https://www.apollon.org.uk/. The AGM will be held on 29 December 2023 at 11am, at 6 Heddon Street, London W1B 4BT.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For additional information, please visit www.apollon.org.uk or contact:
Apollon Formularies
Tel: +44 771 198 0221
Stene Jacobs stene@apollon.org.uk
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Tel: +44 207 220 9795
Guy Miller gm@peterhousecapital.com
About Apollon and Apollon Jamaica
Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom pharmaceutical company headquartered in the United Kingdom. Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica since 2016. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to cultivate (R&D), perform research and development, process, and sell medical cannabis therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis to treat various illnesses under medical supervision.