Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, updates on the Osteosarcoma Program achievements in 2023.

At the beginning of December 2023, the number of BIOCERA-VETOsteosarcoma users already doubled compared to 2022. This achievement has been made possible thanks to greater participation at the most important conferences focused on oncology (ESVONC and Topic on Oncology) and on surgery (ECVS, ESVOT, VOS, ACVS,) with more meaningful content and stronger commercial presence. For instance, 5 oral and poster presentations were carried out over 2023, in Europe and in the United States.

TheraVet initiated this year an educational program to promote its innovative solution, with 3 webinars co-organized with local distributors and KoLs in France, United Kingdom and Belgium. Digital marketing campaigns with social network interaction and podcasts based on clinical cases were also launched to educate on BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma benefits.

At the same time, the Osteosarcoma Reference Centers program continue to progress, with 19 centers (+58%) in 7 countries referenced on the dedicated webpage www.bonecancer.dog and 2 additional centers in the United States anticipated by the end of the year. Since the launch of this program in March 2023, requests for information or support raised by 85%.

On the clinical side, TheraVet recorded an acceleration of clinical assessments, strengthening its international credibility, with almost 50 clinical cases reported whom over 30 cases in 2023 and announced on November 23 the launch of a clinical study assessing the efficacy of BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma Cementoplasty combined with Stereotactic Radiotherapy (SRT) in patients with osteosarcoma. The study is conducted by the prestigious University of Florida and the first patient is expected in December 2023. Four additional studies assessing the cementoplasty using BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma combined to other treatments (adjuvant chemotherapy, radiotherapy, microwave-ablation) are also in preparation in Europe and in the United States.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, stated: "We are very pleased to report that our recently initiated "Osteosarcoma Strategy" is favorably impacting BIOCERA-VET brand's awareness and sales. These figures reported above reflect the success of the marketing strategy implemented in 2023 relying on an increased visibility, education and awareness. We will be continuing our efforts to confirm these positive trends over 2024."

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty BIOCERA-VETCOMBO-CLEAN, a local and long-lasting antibiotic delivery calcium-phosphate bone substitute

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205447065/en/

Contacts:

TheraVet

Chief Operating Officer

Sabrina Ena

investors@thera.vet

Tel: +32 (0) 71 96 00 43

NewCap

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Théo Martin Nicolas Fossiez

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Press Relations

Arthur Rouillé

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

NewCap Belgique

Press Relations

Laure-Eve Monfort

lemonfort@newcap.fr

Tel: 32 (0) 489 57 76 52