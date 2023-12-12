Stemtech Corporation: "Stemtech's Annual Incentive Cruise Sets Sail With Top Earners on Board; Colombia Pre-Registration Now Open and Product Expansion Unveiled for Ecuador"

Before the REORGANIZATION, Stemtech thrived IN COLOMBIA, generating $10 million and boasting 3,000 IBPs in the Colombian market.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / STEMTECH CORPORATION (OTCQB:STEK) Stemtech, the pioneer in all-natural, plant-based stem cell nutrition wellness solutions, announces a significant step in its global expansion strategy with the re-entry into the Colombian market and the planned expansion of its product line in Ecuador. These strategic moves are poised to unlock new opportunities and consolidate Stemtech's position as a key player in the wellness industry, setting the stage for robust growth in 2024.

Re-Entry into the Colombian Market

Prior to the recent reorganization of the company, Colombia stood as a robust market for Stemtech, with its products enjoying strong brand recognition and a dedicated user base, particularly for its flagship product, Stemrelease3. Before the reorganization of the Colombian market, Stemtech was thriving, generating over $10 million in revenue and boasting over 3 thousand Independent Business Partners (IBPs).

Exciting Pre-Registration Opportunity for Independent Business Partners (IBP)s:

In tandem with the Colombian market re-entry, Stemtech is thrilled to extend a special invitation to Independent Business Partners (IBPs) to pre-register, providing motivated individuals with an opportunity to generate income for their families and enhance their overall well-being. Be among the first to access these groundbreaking solutions by pre-registering at Stemtech's Colombia Pre-Registration section on the stemtech.com website. Secure your spot and become a part of the wellness revolution sweeping across Colombia. We will also be adding this feature for our existing Ecuador market.

Stemtech's Planned Product Line Expansion in Ecuador will feature StemFlo Advanced® Circulation support and MigraStem migration enhancer. This will provide the full Release, Circulate, Migrate (RCM System) for our Ecuador business.

Self-Sustained Growth Model:

Importantly, Stemtech is aligned to expand markets and grow revenue with its current structure, eliminating the need for additional corporate resources. This self-sustained growth model exemplifies the company's strategic efficiency, allowing it to capitalize on emerging opportunities without additional strain on corporate infrastructure.

Celebrating Top Producers:

In tandem with its strategic market moves, Stemtech is excited to kick off its end-of-year Cruise for its top producers. Stemtech is thrilled to be sailing the South Caribbean on the Royal Caribbean Rhapsody of the Seas, which began on Saturday, December 9th through the 16th with its top global leaders who earned the opportunity by qualifying for an incentive contest which began in June 2023. Stemtech looks forward to seeing this number continue to grow substantially in the coming years as more IBPs strive for excellence and qualify for this exceptional reward. Qualification for the cruise is a testament to the dedication and outstanding performance of IBPs, emphasizing Stemtech's commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence within its community.

Qualifying IBPs showcase exceptional dedication and achievement within the Stemtech community, and the cruise serves as a symbol of appreciation for their outstanding contributions. We will also share key new 2024 initiatives with these top leaders.

In Conclusion:

Stemtech's re-entry into the Colombian market, planned product line expansion in Ecuador featuring StemFlo Advanced and MigraStem, the exciting pre-registration opportunity for IBPs, and the celebration of top producers underscore the company's commitment to international growth and the well-being of its community. These strategic initiatives position Stemtech strategically to capitalize on emerging opportunities, making 2024 a year of significant expansion and impact for the company.

ABOUT STEMTECH

