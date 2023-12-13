Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Operational & Corporate Update

DJ Operational & Corporate Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Operational & Corporate Update 13-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 December 2023 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") Operational & Corporate Update Gross average sales of c.28,800 bopd since last market update on 25 September Local sales continuing to cover monthly costs despite fluctuation in volumes Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, today provides an operational and corporate update. Jon Harris, Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We remain focused on preserving liquidity by maximising local sales, maintaining strict cost control and proactively managing accounts payable. We have continued to more than cover our monthly costs of around USD6 million and while local market demand remains difficult to predict and we have seen volumes fluctuate, we continue to pursue opportunities to increase sales. There remains no official timeline for the reopening of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline but political and commercial negotiations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Government of Iraq are progressing and we believe the situation will be resolved. As an industry, we are emphasising the importance of payment surety for past and future oil exports and the preservation of our current Production Sharing Contract economics." Operational -- Rigorous focus on safety maintained - No lost time incidents for over 330 days -- Local sales of Shaikan Field crude continue in absence of pipeline exports - Gross average sales of c.28,800 bopd via trucking and pipeline between the date of our last market update, 25 September, and 11 December, reflecting: c.30,000 bopd in September, c.37,200 bopd in October, c.21,500 bopd in November and c.21,900 bopd between 1-11 December - Fluctuation in volumes primarily reflects competition with increased supply from other producers in the region, associated refinery capacity constraints and seasonal effects on crude demand - Realised prices have continued to average around USD30/bbl, in line with local market pricing, while the Company is receiving advance payments for its net entitlement of 36% of gross sales revenue Financial -- Current local sales volumes and realised prices continue to enable GKP to more than cover its estimated monthly costs of around USD6 million in H2 2023 (breakeven at gross sales of c.18,500 bopd and USD30/bbl) -- Cash balance of USD85 million at 12 December 2023 with no debt Outlook -- The Company remains focused on preserving liquidity by maximising local sales, maintaining strict cost control and proactively managing accounts payable -- Opportunities to increase local sales continue to be pursued; nonetheless, local market demand remains variable -- Estimated monthly net capex, operating costs and other G&A in H2 2023 remain around USD6 million, in line with expectations -- Expect to maintain monthly capex and cost run rate of around USD6 million into 2024 -- The Company continues to believe that pipeline exports will restart: - Political and commercial negotiations between the Government of Iraq ("GOI") and the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") are ongoing - The Association of the Petroleum Industry in Kurdistan ("APIKUR"), of which GKP is a founding member, continues to engage with the KRG and has recently met with the GOI - We continue to emphasise the importance of payment surety for past and future oil exports and that the current economics of the Production Sharing Contracts ("PSCs"), which are governed by English Law, must be preserved Board composition The Board remains committed to meeting the required targets on independence and diversity under the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, which the Company voluntarily adheres to, and UK Listing Rules. It is currently engaged in an independent non-executive director search process to ensure compliance. However, the pace of the process has been controlled to reflect the Company's current focus on cost reduction and liquidity preservation. 2023 AGM shareholder consultation The Company has conducted a shareholder consultation following the voting at the 2023 AGM. The summary of the consultation is available on GKP's website: www.gulfkeystone.com/investors/agm/. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

