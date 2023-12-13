

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE Offshore Wind Japan Murakami-Tainai K.K., a unit of RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) said on Wednesday that it has been selected in a consortium together with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. to deliver a commercial-scale offshore 684 megawatts wind project off the coast of the cities of Murakami and Tainai, Niigata Prefecture, Japan.



The Japanese Government has appointed the consortium to develop, construct and operate a fixed-bottom offshore wind farm off the country's west coast to boost offshore wind capacity to become carbon neutral by 2050.



With a planned capacity of 684 megawatts, the project will make a significant contribution to the country's renewable energy targets as well as its economic growth and environmental sustainability.



The wind farm with 38 wind turbines is scheduled be commissioned in June 2029.



