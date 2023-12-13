Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
13.12.2023 | 18:13
RALLYE S.A.: Appeal against the decision of the Sanctions Commission of the French Financial Market Authority

DJ RALLYE S.A.: Appeal against the decision of the Sanctions Commission of the French Financial Market Authority 

RALLYE S.A. 
RALLYE S.A.: Appeal against the decision of the Sanctions Commission of the French Financial Market Authority 
13-Dec-2023 / 17:42 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
RALLYE 
 
 
Appeal against the decision of the Sanctions Commission of the French Financial Market Authority 
 
Paris, 13 December 2023 - Rallye announces that the Paris Court of Appeal has today ordered the stay of execution of 
the decision of the Sanctions Commission of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) 
(AMF) dated 7 September 2023 until the Court of Appeal rules on the merits of the appeal filed by Rallye against that 
decision. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
_________________________________________________________________________________________ 
 
Press contact: 
PLEAD 
Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Rallye - PR re. appeal 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RALLYE S.A. 
         103 rue la Boétie 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 44 71 14 00 
Internet:    http://www.rallye.fr/ 
ISIN:      FR0000060618 
Euronext Ticker: RAL 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1796411 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1796411 13-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1796411&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2023 11:42 ET (16:42 GMT)

