DJ RALLYE S.A.: Appeal against the decision of the Sanctions Commission of the French Financial Market Authority

RALLYE S.A. RALLYE S.A.: Appeal against the decision of the Sanctions Commission of the French Financial Market Authority 13-Dec-2023 / 17:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RALLYE Appeal against the decision of the Sanctions Commission of the French Financial Market Authority Paris, 13 December 2023 - Rallye announces that the Paris Court of Appeal has today ordered the stay of execution of the decision of the Sanctions Commission of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (AMF) dated 7 September 2023 until the Court of Appeal rules on the merits of the appeal filed by Rallye against that decision. _________________________________________________________________________________________ Press contact: PLEAD Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Rallye - PR re. appeal =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RALLYE S.A. 103 rue la Boétie 75008 Paris France Phone: 01 44 71 14 00 Internet: http://www.rallye.fr/ ISIN: FR0000060618 Euronext Ticker: RAL AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1796411 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1796411 13-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1796411&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2023 11:42 ET (16:42 GMT)