

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM Plc (RM.L), an educational technology, digital learning, and assessment solution provider, said on Thursday that it expects a decline in its full-year headline revenue.



The company expects its annual headline revenue from continuing operations of around 196 million pounds, lesser than last year's 214.2 million pounds.



RM projects its annual adjusted operating profit to be in line with guidance.



Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM Plc, said: 'We expect RM to deliver results in line with market expectations in FY23. The strong performance from RM Assessment, as well as RM Technology's return to profitability in H2, demonstrates the fundamental strengths in the business.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken