RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.: RCI Reports 4Q23 & FY23 Results; X Spaces Call at 4:30 PM ET Today; Meet Management at 7 PM ET Tonight

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2023 . The company also filed its Form 10-K.

Summary Financials (in millions except EPS) 4Q23 4Q22 FY23 FY22 Total revenues $75.3 $71.4 $293.8 $267.6 Other charges (gains), net $9.9 ($0.9) $15.6 $0.5 EPS $0.23 $1.15 $3.13 $4.91 Non-GAAP EPS1 $1.11 $1.49 $4.90 $5.38 Net cash from operating activities $12.1 $17.8 $59.1 $64.5 Free cash flow1 $11.1 $14.5 $53.2 $58.9 2 Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $2.2 $10.6 $29.2 $46.0 Adjusted EBITDA1 $20.2 $24.2 $85.0 $86.7 Weighted average shares used in computing EPS - basic and diluted 9.42 9.25 9.34 9.38

Share Repurchases

As of December 8, 2023, we had repurchased 37,954 common shares for $2.1 million or an average of $54.59 per share in 1Q24 and had $14.6 million in remaining stock repurchase authorization. In FY23, RCI repurchased 34,086 common shares for $2.2 million or an average of $65.22 per share.

CEO Comment

Eric Langan, President and CEO, said: "As we previously reported, business was soft during 4Q23 due to the current uncertain economy as well as tough comparisons to last year's post-Covid bounce. However, our capital allocation strategy continues to produce strong, long-term results."

"EPS was $0.23 for 4Q23 and $3.13 for FY23, which were impacted by non-cash impairment charges of $9.3 million and $12.6 million, respectively. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $1.11 for 4Q23 and $4.90 for FY23. Total revenues increased 5.4% year-over-year for 4Q23 and 9.8% for FY23. Both periods benefited from acquisitions, which helped offset lower same-store sales year-over-year, but not all of the margin decline."

"Looking at the big picture, proforma FY23 same-store sales increased 9.0% compared to pre-Covid FY19, with Nightclubs +8.3% and Bombshells +12.6%.3 From year-end FY15, when we initiated our capital allocation strategy, through FY23, we have generated compound annual growth of 10.2% for total revenues, 12.1% for adjusted EBITDA, and 17.2% for free cash flow."

"Subsequent to 4Q23, we continued to move ahead with our strategies and plans, buying back more shares depending on market conditions, opening Bombshells Stafford, and working on potential acquisitions. We believe year-over-year comparisons should become easier in FY24."

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below, 2 FY22 free cash flow included receipt of $2.2M tax refund, 3 The proforma same-store sales calculation includes sales for reporting units that qualify in accordance with our same store sales definition

4Q23 Results (Comparisons are to 4Q22 unless indicated otherwise)

Nightclubs Segment: Revenues were $60.9 million compared to $56.6 million . The $4.3 million increase primarily reflected the benefit of newly acquired and remodeled clubs, which more than offset the decline in same-store sales. 4 By revenue type, alcoholic beverages increased 17.2%, food and merchandise 15.9%, and other 8.1%, while service declined 2.0%. The differing growth rates primarily reflected a higher alcohol and lower service sales mix from the newly acquired Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas clubs as well as lower same-store sales. 4Q23 also included other charges, net (mainly impairments) and SOB license amortization of $9.5 million compared to $1.1 million . Operating income was $12.1 million (19.8% of revenues) compared to $22.5 million (39.7% of revenues). On a Non-GAAP basis, operating income was $21.6 million (35.4% of revenues) compared to $23.6 million (41.6% of revenues).

Bombshells Segment: Revenues were $13.6 million compared to $14.0 million . The $452 thousand decline primarily reflected lower same-store sales, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase from newly acquired locations. 4 4Q23 also included other charges, net and amortization of $239 thousand . Operating income was $1.2 million (8.7% of revenues) compared to $2.2 million (15.5% of revenues). On a Non-GAAP basis, operating income was $1.4 million (10.4% of revenues) compared to $2.2 million (15.5% of revenues).

Other Segment: Revenues were approximately level at $727 thousand . 4Q23 included other charges, net (mainly impairments) of $969 thousand . Operating income was a loss of $793 thousand compared to a profit of $216 thousand . On a Non-GAAP basis, operating income was $176 thousand compared to $277 thousand .

Consolidated operating margin was 7.5% of revenues compared to 25.2% and 22.4% compared to 30.0% non-GAAP. The GAAP and non-GAAP differences reflected 4Q22's unusually high operating leverage (the third highest in the last five years), which included a $1.0 million legal credit. The GAAP difference also reflected other charges, net of $9.9 million in 4Q23 compared to other gains, net of $890 thousand in 4Q22.

Interest expense was 5.6% of revenues compared to 4.8% reflecting higher average debt mostly from seller-financed promissory notes related to FY22-23 acquisitions.

Income tax was a benefit of $0.6 million compared to an expense of $4.0 million . For the year, the Effective Tax Rate was 19.0% compared to 23.4%. The FY23 ETR reflected higher federal state credits that offset a higher portion of income subjected to state income taxes.

Weighted average shares outstanding increased 1.8% year over year due to shares used in the 2Q23 Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition, partially offset by subsequent share buybacks.

Debt was $239.8 million at 9/30/23 compared to $243.8 million at 6/30/23. The difference primarily reflected scheduled paydowns.

4 See our October 10, 2023 news release on 4Q23 sales for more details

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) costs and charges related to debt refinancing, and (g) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) costs and charges related to debt refinancing, and (g) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations. Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized loss on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, (h) costs and charges related to debt refinancing, (i) stock-based compensation, (j) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments, and (k) change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 20.6%, 22.8%, and 13.5% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense. We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized loss on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, (h) costs and charges related to debt refinancing, (i) stock-based compensation, (j) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments, and (k) change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 20.6%, 22.8%, and 13.5% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense. We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, (i) gain on debt extinguishment, and (j) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess the unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA multiple is also used as a target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, (i) gain on debt extinguishment, and (j) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess the unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA multiple is also used as a target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs. We also use certain non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars-restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult entertainment or restaurant business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment or restaurant businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)



















For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022

Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Revenues















Sales of alcoholic beverages $ 33,325 44.3 % $ 29,812 41.8 % $ 127,262 43.3 % $ 113,316 42.3 % Sales of food and merchandise 11,149 14.8 % 10,666 14.9 % 43,906 14.9 % 44,294 16.6 % Service revenues 25,661 34.1 % 26,067 36.5 % 103,577 35.3 % 93,888 35.1 % Other 5,115 6.8 % 4,833 6.8 % 19,045 6.5 % 16,122 6.0 % Total revenues 75,250 100.0 % 71,378 100.0 % 293,790 100.0 % 267,620 100.0 % Operating expenses















Cost of goods sold















Alcoholic beverages sold 6,155 18.5 % 5,248 17.6 % 23,291 18.3 % 20,155 17.8 % Food and merchandise sold 4,000 35.9 % 3,781 35.4 % 15,429 35.1 % 15,537 35.1 % Service and other 191 0.6 % 147 0.5 % 282 0.2 % 317 0.3 % Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown

below) 10,346 13.7 % 9,176 12.9 % 39,002 13.3 % 36,009 13.5 % Salaries and wages 20,818 27.7 % 18,025 25.3 % 79,500 27.1 % 68,447 25.6 % Selling, general and administrative 24,463 32.5 % 22,352 31.3 % 93,024 31.7 % 78,847 29.5 % Depreciation and amortization 4,043 5.4 % 4,755 6.7 % 15,151 5.2 % 12,391 4.6 % Other charges, net 9,936 13.2 % (890) (1.2) % 15,629 5.3 % 467 0.2 % Total operating expenses 69,606 92.5 % 53,418 74.8 % 242,306 82.5 % 196,161 73.3 % Income from operations 5,644 7.5 % 17,960 25.2 % 51,484 17.5 % 71,459 26.7 % Other income (expenses)















Interest expense (4,246) (5.6) % (3,454) (4.8) % (15,926) (5.4) % (11,950) (4.5) % Interest income 120 0.2 % 90 0.1 % 388 0.1 % 411 0.2 % Non-operating gains, net - - % - - % - - % 211 0.1 % Income before income taxes 1,518 2.0 % 14,596 20.4 % 35,946 12.2 % 60,131 22.5 % Income tax expense (benefit) (601) (0.8) % 4,015 5.6 % 6,846 2.3 % 14,071 5.3 % Net income 2,119 2.8 % 10,581 14.8 % 29,100 9.9 % 46,060 17.2 % Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 72 0.1 % 31 0.0 % 146 0.0 % (19) (0.0) % Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders $ 2,191 2.9 % $ 10,612 14.9 % $ 29,246 10.0 % $ 46,041 17.2 %

















Earnings per share















Basic and diluted $ 0.23

$ 1.15

$ 3.13

$ 4.91



















Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per

share















Basic and diluted 9,417,166

9,249,864

9,335,983

9,383,445



















Dividends per share $ 0.06

$ 0.05

$ 0.23

$ 0.19



RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)











For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA







Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 2,191 $ 10,612 $ 29,246 $ 46,041 Income tax expense (601) 4,015 6,846 14,071 Interest expense, net 4,126 3,364 15,538 11,539 Settlement of lawsuits 576 708 3,759 1,417 Impairment of assets 9,336 166 12,629 1,888 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 10 (1,709) (682) (2,375) Depreciation and amortization 4,043 4,755 15,151 12,391 Unrealized loss on equity securities - (1) - - Gain on debt extinguishment - - - (138) Loss (gain) on insurance 14 (55) (77) (463) Stock-based compensation 471 2,353 2,588 2,353 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,166 $ 24,208 $ 84,998 $ 86,724









Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income







Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 2,191 $ 10,612 $ 29,246 $ 46,041 Amortization of intangibles 806 1,994 3,528 2,118 Settlement of lawsuits 576 708 3,759 1,417 Impairment of assets 9,336 166 12,629 1,888 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 10 (1,709) (682) (2,375) Unrealized loss on equity securities - (1) - - Gain on debt extinguishment - - - (138) Loss (gain) on insurance 14 (55) (77) (463) Stock-based compensation 471 2,353 2,588 2,353 Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance (176) 343 (176) 343 Net income tax effect (2,810) (670) (5,068) (729) Non-GAAP net income $ 10,418 $ 13,741 $ 45,747 $ 50,455









Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP

diluted earnings per share







Diluted shares 9,417,166 9,249,864 9,335,983 9,383,445 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 1.15 $ 3.13 $ 4.91 Amortization of intangibles 0.09 0.22 0.38 0.23 Settlement of lawsuits 0.06 0.08 0.40 0.15 Impairment of assets 0.99 0.02 1.35 0.20 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 0.00 (0.18) (0.07) (0.25) Unrealized loss on equity securities - (0.00) - - Gain on debt extinguishment - - - (0.01) Loss (gain) on insurance 0.00 (0.01) (0.01) (0.05) Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.25 0.28 0.25 Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance (0.02) 0.04 (0.02) 0.04 Net income tax effect (0.30) (0.07) (0.54) (0.08) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.49 $ 4.90 $ 5.38









Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating

income







Income from operations $ 5,644 $ 17,960 $ 51,484 $ 71,459 Amortization of intangibles 806 1,994 3,528 2,118 Settlement of lawsuits 576 708 3,759 1,417 Impairment of assets 9,336 166 12,629 1,888 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 10 (1,709) (682) (2,375) Loss (gain) on insurance 14 (55) (77) (463) Stock-based compensation 471 2,353 2,588 2,353 Non-GAAP operating income $ 16,857 $ 21,417 $ 73,229 $ 76,397









Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating

margin







Income from operations 7.5 % 25.2 % 17.5 % 26.7 % Amortization of intangibles 1.1 % 2.8 % 1.2 % 0.8 % Settlement of lawsuits 0.8 % 1.0 % 1.3 % 0.5 % Impairment of assets 12.4 % 0.2 % 4.3 % 0.7 % Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 0.0 % (2.4) % (0.2) % (0.9) % Loss (gain) on insurance 0.0 % (0.1) % (0.0) % (0.2) % Stock-based compensation 0.6 % 3.3 % 0.9 % 0.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin 22.4 % 30.0 % 24.9 % 28.5 %









Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free

cash flow







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,126 $ 17,755 $ 59,130 $ 64,509 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 1,005 3,213 5,954 5,598 Free cash flow $ 11,121 $ 14,542 $ 53,176 $ 58,911

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenues







Nightclubs $ 60,943 $ 56,612 $ 236,748 $ 206,251 Bombshells 13,580 14,032 55,723 59,925 Other 727 734 1,319 1,444

$ 75,250 $ 71,378 $ 293,790 $ 267,620









Income (loss) from operations







Nightclubs $ 12,060 $ 22,477 $ 73,187 $ 82,798 Bombshells 1,179 2,169 6,502 11,504 Other (793) 216 (1,446) 57 Corporate (6,802) (6,902) (26,759) (22,900)

$ 5,644 $ 17,960 $ 51,484 $ 71,459

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)























For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Income (loss) from operations $ 12,060 $ 1,179 $ (793) $ (6,802) $ 5,644 $ 22,477 $ 2,169 $ 216 $ (6,902) $ 17,960 Amortization of intangibles 617 30 155 4 806 1,925 1 61 7 1,994 Settlement of lawsuits 378 198 - - 576 709 - - (1) 708 Impairment of assets 8,522 - 814 - 9,336 166 - - - 166 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets - 11 - (1) 10 (1,666) - - (43) (1,709) Loss (gain) on insurance - - - 14 14 (55) - - - (55) Stock-based compensation - - - 471 471 - - - 2,353 2,353 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 21,577 $ 1,418 $ 176 $ (6,314) $ 16,857 $ 23,556 $ 2,170 $ 277 $ (4,586) $ 21,417





















GAAP operating margin 19.8 % 8.7 % (109.1) % (9.0) % 7.5 % 39.7 % 15.5 % 29.4 % (9.7) % 25.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 35.4 % 10.4 % 24.2 % (8.4) % 22.4 % 41.6 % 15.5 % 37.7 % (6.4) % 30.0 %























For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022

Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Income (loss) from operations $ 73,187 $ 6,502 $ (1,446) $ (26,759) $ 51,484 $ 82,798 $ 11,504 $ 57 $ (22,900) $ 71,459 Amortization of intangibles 2,497 530 484 17 3,528 2,042 6 61 9 2,118 Settlement of lawsuits 3,552 207 - - 3,759 1,287 18 - 112 1,417 Impairment of assets 11,815 - 814 - 12,629 1,238 650 - - 1,888 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (734) 77 - (25) (682) (2,010) 17 - (382) (2,375) Gain on insurance (48) - - (29) (77) (463) - - - (463) Stock-based compensation - - - 2,588 2,588 - - - 2,353 2,353 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 90,269 $ 7,316 $ (148) $ (24,208) $ 73,229 $ 84,892 $ 12,195 $ 118 $ (20,808) $ 76,397





















GAAP operating margin 30.9 % 11.7 % (109.6) % (9.1) % 17.5 % 40.1 % 19.2 % 3.9 % (8.6) % 26.7 % Non-GAAP operating margin 38.1 % 13.1 % (11.2) % (8.2) % 24.9 % 41.2 % 20.4 % 8.2 % (7.8) % 28.5 %

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income (loss) $ 2,119 $ 10,581 $ 29,100 $ 46,060 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 4,043 4,755 15,151 12,391 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (991) 3,489 (1,781) 3,080 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 2 (1,688) (870) (2,970) Impairment of assets 9,336 166 12,629 1,888 Amortization and write-off of debt discount and issuance costs 162 115 615 314 Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable - - - 753 Unrealized gain on equity securities - (1) - - Loss (gain) on insurance 14 (55) (77) (463) Noncash lease expense 752 882 2,978 2,607 Stock-based compensation expense 471 2,353 2,588 2,353 Gain on debt extinguishment - - - (83) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:







Accounts receivable (3,863) (3,586) (2,383) (175) Inventories 98 (62) 177 (554) Prepaid expenses, other current, and other assets 3,236 3,658 (366) 387 Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities (3,253) (2,852) 1,369 (1,079) Net cash provided by operating activities 12,126 17,755 59,130 64,509 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets 1,434 6,058 4,245 10,669 Proceeds from notes receivable 59 55 229 182 Proceeds from insurance (5) 133 86 648 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets (9,265) (6,830) (40,384) (24,003) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (10,991) (29,000) (55,293) Net cash used in investing activities (7,777) (11,575) (64,824) (67,797) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from debt obligations - - 11,595 35,820 Payments on debt obligations (4,219) (4,180) (15,650) (14,894) Purchase of treasury stock (2,125) (3,040) (2,223) (15,097) Payment of dividends (566) (462) (2,146) (1,784) Payment of loan origination costs - (18) (239) (463) Share in return of investment by noncontrolling partner - - (600) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,910) (7,700) (9,263) 3,582 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,561) (1,520) (14,957) 294 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 23,584 37,500 35,980 35,686 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 21,023 $ 35,980 $ 21,023 $ 35,980

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)







September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,023 $ 35,980 Accounts receivable, net 9,846 8,510 Current portion of notes receivable 249 230 Inventories 4,412 3,893 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,943 1,499 Assets held for sale - 1,049 Total current assets 37,473 51,161 Property and equipment, net 282,705 224,615 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 34,931 37,048 Notes receivable, net of current portion 4,443 4,691 Goodwill 70,772 67,767 Intangibles, net 179,145 144,049 Other assets 1,415 1,407 Total assets $ 610,884 $ 530,738





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 6,111 $ 5,482 Accrued liabilities 16,051 11,328 Current portion of debt obligations, net 22,843 11,896 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,977 2,795 Total current liabilities 47,982 31,501 Deferred tax liability, net 29,143 30,562 Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs 216,908 190,567 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 35,175 36,001 Other long-term liabilities 352 349 Total liabilities 329,560 288,980





Commitments and contingencies









Equity



Preferred stock - - Common stock 94 92 Additional paid-in capital 80,437 67,227 Retained earnings 201,050 173,950 Total RCIHH stockholders' equity 281,581 241,269 Noncontrolling interests (257) 489 Total equity 281,324 241,758 Total liabilities and equity $ 610,884 $ 530,738

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.