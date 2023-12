In H124, Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) continued to benefit from robust occupier demand, underpinning earnings and dividends. Rents continued to grow and occupancy increased, with further near-term progress in sight, reflected in our increased EPRA earnings forecast. Asset management is also supporting capital values, although overall, following market trends, these continue to drift and NAV is modestly lower.

