Mittwoch, 20.12.2023

WKN: A3E1GW | ISIN: BE0974464977
Tradegate
19.12.23
16:42 Uhr
97,00 Euro
-0,28
-0,29 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2023 | 08:34
130 Leser

(0)

Syensqo SA: Syensqo 2024 Financial Calendar

Syensqo 2024 Financial Calendar

Brussels, Belgium - December 20, 2023 - 08:30 CET

Syensqo today publishes its 2024 financial calendar and invites the financial community to mark their calendar accordingly.

ÉvénementDate
Full year 2023 earningsMarch 12, 2024
First quarter 2024 earningsMay 16, 2024
Ordinary General Shareholders' MeetingMay 23, 2024
First half year 2024 earningsAugust 1, 2024
First nine months 2024 earningsNovember 5, 2024


Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings' season.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.
Learn more at https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
