Application to delist Linkfire A/S shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm has been approved

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) On December 21, Linkfire A/S announced the submission of an application to delist its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden.
Today, Nasdaq Sweden has accepted to remove the Company's shares under the ticker LINKFI.ST (DK0061550811) from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden.
Nasdaq Sweden has confirmed that the last day of trading shares in Linkfire A/S on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm will be Thursday, 18 January 2024.
For further information, please contact:
Tobias Demuth, CFO
Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com
Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se
About Linkfire
Linkfire empowers music and audio marketing for millions of artists and creators. Through smart links generated with its proprietary technology, Linkfire connects billions of fans with their favorite artists, driving streams, sales, and fan engagement, providing leading data insights, superior user experience, and a quality marketplace for fans, artists, and creators.
Linkfire's customers and partners count many of the biggest names in the industry, such as Apple, Amazon, Sony Music, Universal Music, and Warner Music, in addition to thousands of artists and creators directly.
Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm (LINKFI), you can find more information on investors.linkfire.com.
