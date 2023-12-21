Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das Multi Milliarden Business im Pennystock-Kleid!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSVL | ISIN: DK0061550811 | Ticker-Symbol: 7WI
Frankfurt
21.12.23
08:03 Uhr
0,077 Euro
-0,002
-2,30 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINKFIRE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINKFIRE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.12.2023 | 18:26
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Application to Delist Linkfire A/S Shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm has been Approved

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) On December 21, Linkfire A/S announced the submission of an application to delist its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden.

Today, Nasdaq Sweden has accepted to remove the Company's shares under the ticker LINKFI.ST (DK0061550811) from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden.

Nasdaq Sweden has confirmed that the last day of trading shares in Linkfire A/S on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm will be Thursday, 18 January 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Demuth, CFO
Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

About Linkfire

Linkfire empowers music and audio marketing for millions of artists and creators. Through smart links generated with its proprietary technology, Linkfire connects billions of fans with their favorite artists, driving streams, sales, and fan engagement, providing leading data insights, superior user experience, and a quality marketplace for fans, artists, and creators.

Linkfire's customers and partners count many of the biggest names in the industry, such as Apple, Amazon, Sony Music, Universal Music, and Warner Music, in addition to thousands of artists and creators directly.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm (LINKFI), you can find more information on investors.linkfire.com.

Attachments

Application to delist Linkfire A/S shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm has been approved

SOURCE: Linkfire



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.