Application to delist Linkfire A/S shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm has been approved

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) On December 21, Linkfire A/S announced the submission of an application to delist its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden.

Today, Nasdaq Sweden has accepted to remove the Company's shares under the ticker LINKFI.ST (DK0061550811) from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden.

Nasdaq Sweden has confirmed that the last day of trading shares in Linkfire A/S on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm will be Thursday, 18 January 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest FK AB

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se