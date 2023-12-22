Linkfire A/S announces changes in its executive management

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) The Board of Directors of Linkfire A/S (the "Company") announces that co-founder and current Chief Commercial Officer, Jeppe Faurfelt, will assume the executive management of the Company as co-founder and CEO, Lars Ettrup and CFO, Tobias Demuth are stepping down and departing the operations of the Company, Lars Ettrup will remain in a strategic advisory role. Chairman of the Board, Jesper Møller and Board Member, Ole Larsen, will assist the Company's strong operational finance team. The change of CEO will be effective 1 January 2024. Tobias Demuth will resign as CFO latest by the end of February.

This change is a natural step in Linkfire's journey towards becoming a financially self-sustainable company with a tight focus on cost and a lighter organizational structure whilst still pursuing opportunities for growth. The planned delisting from First North Premier Growth Market, now approved by Nasdaq, furthermore supports a lighter management setup.

Jeppe Faurfelt has played a pivotal role in overseeing commercial strategy, operations, and shaping the client-facing organization to drive sustained industry relationships. His leadership has been instrumental in driving overall business growth with a global perspective, drawing upon his extensive experience in the U.S. market. Based in New York from 2016 to 2021, Faurfelt has successfully contributed to the expansion and success of the company. The Board of Directors is confident in Jeppe Faurfelt's ability to guide the company into its next phase after the delisting.

The Board of Directors wants to thank Lars Ettrup as CEO and founder of the company as well as CFO Tobias Demuth for their hard work and dedication to the establishment and development of the company.

