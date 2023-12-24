UBM: UBM Development ireceived the building permit for the commercial project "Timber Works" in Munich. "Timber Works continues our pursuit of sustainable and flexible commercial space in Munich," says Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG. "And a key risk for the project development has now been removed - having to adhere to deadlines that are so difficult to calculate."Planned with a timber hybrid design, the building will be constructed on a plot of land of approx. 6,500 m2 on Pelkovenstraße 148 and will offer over 9,650 m2 gross floor area. The site is located in the district of Moosach, in the direct vicinity of the underground train station "Olympia Einkaufszentrum" and opposite the Olympia shopping centre ...

