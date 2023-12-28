The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.12.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.12.2023
Aktien
1 EE3100149394 Infortar AS
2 AU0000315624 Asara Resources Ltd.
3 AU0000315533 Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd.
4 CA6489261033 New World Solutions Inc.
5 CA9107974060 United Lithium Corp.
Anleihen
1 US91282CJQ50 United States of America
2 US91282CJR34 United States of America
3 US91282CJS17 United States of America
