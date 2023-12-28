The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.12.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.12.2023Aktien1 EE3100149394 Infortar AS2 AU0000315624 Asara Resources Ltd.3 AU0000315533 Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd.4 CA6489261033 New World Solutions Inc.5 CA9107974060 United Lithium Corp.Anleihen1 US91282CJQ50 United States of America2 US91282CJR34 United States of America3 US91282CJS17 United States of America