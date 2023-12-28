Trina Storage has supplied a 50 MWh storage system to a hybrid fishery-solar-storage project in China. The installation includes 10 2.5 MW/5 MWh battery cabinets and combines sustainable farming with cutting-edge technology.Trina Storage has supplied a 50 MWh, fully integrated energy storage system for a hybrid fishery-solar-storage project in Tianmen, in China's Hubei province. The grid-connected system has an installed PV capacity of 400 MW. The project is equipped with a 1,500 VDC energy storage system, consisting of 10 Trina Storage 2.5 MW/5 MWh battery cabinets. The storage units have robust ...

