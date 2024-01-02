Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.01.2024

WKN: A2PU5J | ISIN: IM00BJ0LRD77 | Ticker-Symbol: 73R
Stuttgart
02.01.24
08:10 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.01.2024 | 09:24
103 Leser
Apollon Formularies Plc - Result of AGM

Apollon Formularies Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

2 January 2024

Apollon Formularies Plc

Result of AGM

Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL, "Apollon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 29 December 2023, all resolutions were duly passed.

-ENDS-

For additional information, please visit www.apollon.org.uk or contact:

Apollon Formularies

Tel: +44 771 198 0221

Stene Jacobs stene@apollon.org.uk

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Tel: +44 207 220 9795

Guy Miller gm@peterhousecapital.com

About Apollon Formularies and Apollon Formularies Jamaica

Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom pharmaceutical company headquartered in the United Kingdom. Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica since 2016. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to cultivate (R&D), perform research and development, process, and sell medical cannabis therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis to treat various illnesses under medical supervision.


