Apollon Formularies Plc - Result of AGM
2 January 2024
Apollon Formularies Plc
Result of AGM
Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL, "Apollon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 29 December 2023, all resolutions were duly passed.
About Apollon Formularies and Apollon Formularies Jamaica
Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom pharmaceutical company headquartered in the United Kingdom. Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica since 2016. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to cultivate (R&D), perform research and development, process, and sell medical cannabis therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis to treat various illnesses under medical supervision.