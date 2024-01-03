Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Change of Registered Office
3 January 2024
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
("the Company")
Change of Registered Office Address
The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) announces that the Registered Office address of the Company has changed to First Floor, 1 Chancery Lane, London, England, WC2A 1LF with immediate effect.
QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.