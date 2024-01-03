Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Change of Registered Office

3 January 2024

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("the Company")

Change of Registered Office Address

The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) announces that the Registered Office address of the Company has changed to First Floor, 1 Chancery Lane, London, England, WC2A 1LF with immediate effect.

