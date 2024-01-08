Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New convertible loan for trading, MANTEX KV1 (8/24)

With effect from January 9, 2024, the convertible loan in Mantex AB will be listed on the list for STO FN convertible bonds. Mantex AB's convertible loan has a total nominal value of 4.145.025,3 SEK, corresponding to 0.26 SEK per each convertible loan. The maturity date of the loan is February 3, 2025. Last trading day will be January 23, 2025. Instrument: MANTEX KV1 -------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021148632 -------------------------- Trading lot: 0,26 -------------------------- Conver The conversion price corresponds to 66,04% of the volume weighted tible average trading price (VWAP) 10 day prior to the first conversion rate: period, no less than SEK 0,13 or higher than SEK 0,26 and 62,5% of the VWAP 10 day prior to the second conversion period, no less than SEK 0,13 or higher than SEK 0,26. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conver 2024-06-14 - 2024-06-28 sion 2024-12-13 - 2024-12-27 perio ds: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tradin MANTEX_KV1 g code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market STO FN Convertible Bonds Segme nt: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segmen FNSE t MIC Code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.