Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DN7X | ISIN: SE0009663339 | Ticker-Symbol: 2NA
Frankfurt
08.01.24
15:59 Uhr
0,005 Euro
-0,005
-53,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MANTEX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANTEX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.01.2024 | 17:22
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New convertible loan for trading, MANTEX KV1 (8/24)

With effect from January 9, 2024, the convertible loan in Mantex AB will be
listed on the list for STO FN convertible bonds. 

Mantex AB's convertible loan has a total nominal value of 4.145.025,3 SEK,
corresponding to 0.26 SEK per each convertible loan. The maturity date of the
loan is February 3, 2025. Last trading day will be January 23, 2025. 

Instrument:  MANTEX KV1 
--------------------------
ISIN code:  SE0021148632
--------------------------
Trading lot: 0,26    
--------------------------

Conver The conversion price corresponds to 66,04% of the volume weighted    
tible  average trading price (VWAP) 10 day prior to the first conversion   
 rate:  period, no less than SEK 0,13 or higher than SEK 0,26 and 62,5% of the 
     VWAP 10 day prior to the second conversion period, no less than SEK  
     0,13 or higher than SEK 0,26.                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Conver 2024-06-14 - 2024-06-28                         
sion  2024-12-13 - 2024-12-27                         
 perio                                     
ds:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tradin MANTEX_KV1                               
g                                        
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market STO FN Convertible Bonds                        
 Segme                                     
nt:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Segmen FNSE                                  
t MIC                                      
 Code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.