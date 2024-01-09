13 BIOCERA-VET references now distributed in Italy

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, starts the distribution of its line of bone substitutes BIOCERA-VET in Italy with Alcyon Italia.

Italy, with 10 million dogs and 8.7 million cats, represents the fourth largest market for companions in Europe. The Company started the assessment and entry into this market from May 2023 with the build-up of a KoLs network and the start of multiple clinical trials assessing BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery RTU in unmet medical need indications:

the clinical assessment of BIOCERA-VET in revision surgery of distal radioulnar fracture (DRUF) in toy and miniature breed started in May 2023 and for which the recruitment phase is now completed and

Thanks to the endorsement and support of Italian key opinion leaders, the distribution of the full line of BIOCERA-VET starts in collaboration with Alcyon Italia, leader in the distribution in Italy for orthopedics. Alcyon Italia will be in charge of the active promotion of the 13 BIOCERA-VET references to veterinarians through educational program (webinar, orthopedic courses), online platform, Italian conferences (SCIVAC, UNISVET, SIOVET, SITOV…) supported by the technical expertise developed in house.

About Alcyon Italia

Alcyon Italia is a company that belongs 100% to veterinary doctors and is managed by a board of directors made up exclusively of veterinary doctors. Alcyon Italia is part of Alcyon Europe, a large European Group present in Italy, France and Belgium, also managed by boards of directors where the members are veterinary doctors. All self-employed veterinarians can be members, in fact today there are over 8,000 European veterinarians who are Alcyon members.

Leader in Europe in the distribution of medicines, consumables, instruments, equipment and pet food, Alcyon supports the veterinary doctor in the development of the profession, offering a complete range of products and services.

Alcyon Italia is a company with a quality management system regulated by the ISO 9001:2015 certification standards.

For more information, visit Alcyon Italia website or follow us on LinkedInFacebookInstagram

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter

About BIOCERA-VET®

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

BIOCERA-VET COMBO-CLEAN, a local and long-lasting antibiotic delivery calcium-phosphate bone substitute

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

