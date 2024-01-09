

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 89% at $4.04. Syra Health Corp. (SYRA) is up over 39% at $1.69. Notable Labs, Ltd. (NTBL) is up over 24% at $1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is up over 23% at $37.30. Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is up over 12% at $42.50. Alternus Clean Energy Inc (ALCE) is up over 12% at $1.45. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) is up over 10% at $6.95. Nukkleus Inc. (NUKK) is up over 10% at $2.29. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX) is up over 7% at $1.95. Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (CLDI) is up over 7% at $1.68. Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) is up over 6% at $3.00. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is up over 6% at $1.32. Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) is up over 5% at $3.19.



In the Red



Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is down over 31% at $7.57. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) is down over 15% at $2.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is down over 10% at $15.85. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is down over 8% at $3.65. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (VINC) is down over 8% at $1.25. Spectaire Holdings Inc. (SPEC) is down over 7% at $2.16. Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is down over 6% at $16.40. Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is down over 5% at $2.54. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is down over 5% at $2.46. Safe and Green Development Corporation (SGD) is down over 5% at $1.74.



