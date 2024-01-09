Issuer Direct Corporation: Newswire Unveils its Media Suite, an All-in-One Solution for Media Engagement

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), a leading communications company, today reported that their Newswire brand has launched its new Media Suite subscription. This powerful platform allows Public Relations professionals to engage the media, pitch and monitor brands, incorporating a branded media room and news distribution platform.

As the industry evolves, standing out and capturing the right media attention has become increasingly more challenging and concurrently imperative to growing one's brand and customer base. With this understanding, the Newswire team has spent time examining the traditional Public Relations workflows and built a solution to address these challenges and needs. Our new Media Suite product offering provides communication professionals with the opportunity to build their story, incorporate AI if desired, effectively pitch the media, and monitor their internal brand as well as the competitive landscape. This is all accomplished with our unique blend of human curation and advanced AI engine (AImee) that ultimately serves as the foundation of an easy-to-use workflow we branded as our Media Suite.

"I am very pleased to be a part of the exciting new product launch today - our Media Suite platform is a pivotal milestone for the company in that we finally are able to meet our customers and the market with a full corporate communications solution, specifically in public relations, where the total addressable market annually is over $5 billion," said Brian Balbirnie, Chief Executive Officer at Issuer Direct. "As one of the industry's fastest-growing news distribution platforms, we believe we can continue this market share momentum by delivering this recurring subscription product, not only to our current customers but also to new customers looking to find a comprehensive communications solution. Our product team has done a tremendous job integrating our AI engine, AImee, throughout the entire storytelling journey, from creating a story to improving the pitch - all the way to analyzing articles in the market by our proprietary algorithm that emphasizes media mentions into and with our monitoring tools."

With three subscription options available, including Media Suite Starter, Media Suite Plus, and Media Suite Enterprise, companies can select the level of support they need to reach their goals.

In a recent interview with PR Week, Balbirnie shared his optimism on how the Media Suite will meet the evolving needs of Newswire's customers.

Whether it's a startup looking to make waves, or an established brand wanting to maintain and strengthen its relevance, Newswire offers a customizable Media Suite subscription, tailored to a brand's unique needs.

To learn more about Newswire's Media Suite and how it can maximize your media engagement and elevate your brand's visibility, visit newswire.com.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 17 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more.

In addition to press release distribution and its Press Release Optimizer, Newswire offers the Media Suite, which bundles its most powerful products into one easy-to-use platform that helps companies maximize their engagement with the media. Newswire's relentless commitment to customer satisfaction and its passion for customer performance, paired with its innovative product offerings, continue to help companies of all sizes and industries around the globe deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. To learn more about Newswire and its industry-leading press release distribution and media suite platform, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation

Jennifer Hammers

EVP Sales & Marketing

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

(919)-481-4000

Brian R. Balbirnie

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

(919)-481-4000

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation

