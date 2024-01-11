Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771
Frankfurt
11.01.24
08:00 Uhr
1,885 Euro
+0,005
+0,27 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
11.01.2024 | 10:53
136 Leser
OL GROUPE: Belgian U21 international Malick Fofana commit to OL until 2028

Lyon, January 10, 2024

Lyon is thrilled to announce the arrival of Belgian U21 international Malick Fofana from La Gantoise for 4.5 seasons, until June 30, 2028, with a transfer fee of €17 million plus a potential €5 million in bonuses and a 20% interest on any future transfer profit.

Born in Aalst in 2005, around 30 kilometers from Brussels, Fofana joined La Gantoise's academy at 9. His journey led him to the pro team, signing his first contract in January 2022.

As a lively, dynamic, technically skilled versatile forward, he debuted a few months later and steadily excelled, notably contributing to La Gantoise's Conference League quarter-final run.

With 64 appearances (5 goals, 10 assists), Fofana is seen as a future talent for the Belgian national team, having progressed through various youth categories, including 5 U21 call-ups since last September.

Following the signings of goalkeeper Lucas Perri and defender Adryelson, Lyon is delighted to reinforce their squad in this winter transfer window with Fofana, a player scouted for weeks and courted by several European clubs.

OL GROUPE
Tél : +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email : investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83683-olg-100124-arrivee-malick-fofana-en.pdf

