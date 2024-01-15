Regulatory News:
Mon courtier énergie groupe (Paris:ALMCE), a B2B energy brokerage company, today announces its 2024 financial calendar.
Events
Dates*
Annual revenue 2023
Thursday 18 January 2024
Annual Results 2023
Thursday 11 April 2024
First-Half revenue 2024
Thursday 18 July 2024
First-Half results 2024
Friday 18 October 2024
(*): Press releases will be published before market opens. Information subject to change.
About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe
Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.
Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws on the expertise of circa 180 people at its head offices and in "licenced" branches around the country.
For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240115766236/en/
Contacts:
Mon Courtier Energie Groupe
Guillaume Rouaud
CEO
investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com
NewCap
Mathilde Bohin Dusan Oresansky
Investor Relations
mce@newcap.eu
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media Relations
mce@newcap.eu