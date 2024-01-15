Regulatory News:

Mon courtier énergie groupe (Paris:ALMCE), a B2B energy brokerage company, today announces its 2024 financial calendar.

Events Dates* Annual revenue 2023 Thursday 18 January 2024 Annual Results 2023 Thursday 11 April 2024 First-Half revenue 2024 Thursday 18 July 2024 First-Half results 2024 Friday 18 October 2024

(*): Press releases will be published before market opens. Information subject to change.

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws on the expertise of circa 180 people at its head offices and in "licenced" branches around the country.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

