Strong CAGR of +90% since 2019

Excellent sales momentum in France at December 31, 2023: A customer base of 34,000, up +42% vs. 2022 A network of 30 branches, with the opening of 7 new branches over the year



Accelerated development of the Group's two new business lines in 2023, with ramp-up planned for 2024: Energy transition, including new business support services (3% of sales in 2023) International expansion with the Group's presence in Spain: 1 Sales Director recruited and 1,000 additional customers in 2023 (1% of 2023 sales).



Confirmation of Group targets for 2025

Mon courtier énergie groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Mnemonic: ALMCE), an energy broker for businesses, today announced its 2023 sales figures.

Guillaume Rouaud, CEO of Mon courtier énergie groupe, comments: "Our revenue growth in 2023 is due in particular to the excellent sales momentum in France, supported by the densification of the branch network and the acquisition of new customers. This momentum will continue from 2024, with the gradual deployment of our two other growth drivers: the 'Energy Transition' offering and the internationalization of our business, with a successful first move into Spain. To support this growth, we have stepped up our recruitment drive, adding 60 new employees by 2023, and strengthened our financial resources, thanks in particular to our successful IPO on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. On the strength of these assets, we are confident of achieving our targets set for 2025."

2023 Revenue

With a solid CAGR1 of +90% since 2019, revenue in 2023 will reach €21 million (+10% compared with 2022), breaking down as follows:

96% achieved thanks to excellent sales momentum in France in 2023



In fiscal 2023, the Group acquired 10,000 new customers. As a result, at December 31, 2023, the Group had 34,000 customers, up 42% on 2022. At the same date, the Group's French network comprised 30 branches (vs. 23 branches in 2022), covering almost the entire country. Lastly, 30 new brokers joined Mon courtier énergie branches this year.



3% from "Energy transition" business line



In November 2023, the Group launched its 360° solution for managing companies' energy transition, from technical and financial control to negotiating green energy purchase tariffs, while facilitating access to grants and financing. Deployed since November, this offering is part of the energy transition services range, which accounts for 3% of 2023 revenues, and will be ramped up in 2024, to reach the target of 10% of revenues by 2025.



1% from international sales, with the first sales in Spain



In 2023, the Group initiated its international expansion with a successful first move into Spain: by December 31, 2023, the Spanish company had acquired an additional 1,000 customers in Spain. To coordinate the local team, at the beginning of January 2024, the Group appointed Joel Campos as Sales Director for Spain. The Group plans to continue the internationalization of its business with the gradual establishment of operations in Italy (2024) and Germany (2025).

Events in 2023

Initial public offering

In May 2023, the Company successfully listed on Euronext Growth Paris, with a capital increase of €7.3 million after partial exercise of the over-allotment option.

Governance

In November 2023, Claire Vernet-Garnier, an independent director of the Group and member of the Audit Committee, stepped down from her position on the Board of Directors. Mon courtier énergie groupe's Board of Directors is now made up of 8 members and will co-opt a new director to replace her (decision subject to ratification at the next Annual General Meeting in 2024).

At the beginning of January 2024, the Board of Directors of Mon courtier énergie groupe decided to evolve the Group's governance to meet the highest standards by separating the functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer: Guillaume Rouaud, previously Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Group Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Evrard, until now Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will continue his mandate as Chairman of the Board.

Corporate

Mon courtier énergie groupe has been certified Great Place To Work 2023 and ranked 28th in the "Companies with 50 to 250 employees" category.

2025 targets confirmed

Revenues in excess of €40m

- of which more than 10% in energy transition consulting

- of which over 15% outside France



Operating income of around €5 million





A network of over 40 branches

Next financial publication

Annual Results 2023: April 11, 2024 (before market opens)

About Mon Courtier énergie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier énergie groupe has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier énergie groupe's service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier énergie groupe draws on the expertise of circa 180 people at its head offices and in "licenced" branches around the country.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon courtier énergie groupe. Mon courtier énergie groupe operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any risk or combination of risks could lead to results materially different from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Mon courtier énergie groupe draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance, and that its actual financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, as well as developments in the industry in which Mon courtier énergie groupe operates, may differ materially from those contemplated or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Furthermore, even if the financial position, results of operations, cash flows and development of the sector in which Mon courtier énergie groupe operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Mon courtier énergie groupe's future results or developments. Readers are invited to examine carefully the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), which is available free of charge on the Company's website. Should any or all of these or other risk factors materialize, Mon courtier énergie groupe shall in no event be liable for any decision made or action taken in connection with the information and/or statements contained in this press release, or for any damages related thereto. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Mon courtier énergie groupe undertakes no obligation to update this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except in the event of any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for shares in Mon courtier énergie groupe in any country.

1 Compound annual growth rate

