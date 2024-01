Commencing January 17, 2024, Promore Pharma AB shares will be traded under its new name, PMD Device Solutions AB. New company name: PMD Device Solutions AB --------------------------------------------- New short name: PMDS --------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009947740 --------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye ABon +46 8 121 576 90.