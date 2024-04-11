STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / PMD Device Solutions (FRA:8T0)(STO:PMDS) PMDS and the Trustee of Coala-Life Group AB Estate will extend the closing date to April 12th.

PMDS and the Trustee of Coala-Life Group AB Estate continue to finalise key specifications of the assets before signing the Transfer Agreement. The agreement is anticipated to be signed on April 11th.

For additional information, please contact

Myles Murray, CEO

Phone: +353 86 887 4994

E-mail: myles@pmd-solutions.com & for general enquiries investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Redeye.

Information about PMDS

PMD Device Solutions AB develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring in both the hospital and homecare setting. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to support the detection of patient deterioration early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the Company's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. RespiraSense is a novel technology that is commercialised in Europe, the UK, and FDA cleared in the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (STO: PMDS).

Update to closure date for the Transfer Agreement between PMD Device Solutions and Coala-Life Group AB

