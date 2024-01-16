Promore Pharma: PMD Updates on the Reverse Share Split Following the Reverse Acquisition

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0) PMD Device Solutions AB ("PMD" or the "Company") formerly Promore Pharma AB, carried out the reverse acquisition with the PMD group by decision of the extraordinary general meeting on 29 December 2023 and simultaneously decided on a reverse share split (1:128).

The extraordinary general meeting authorised the board of directors to determine the record date for the reverse split which is expected to be resolved upon during the month of January. The Board will, in connection with the determination of the record date for the reverse split, publish further information on the procedure for the reverse split.

For additional information, please contact:

Myles Murray, CEO

Phone: +353 86 887 4994

E-mail: myles@pmd-solutions.com; for general enquiries investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Redeye.

Information about PMD

PMD develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to detect deterioration of a patient's general condition early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the PMD's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. PMD received FDA approval for RespiraSense in 2022. RespiraSense is a novel technology and today used in 25 hospitals across United Kingdom and Ireland. PMD seeks to continue increasing its market share in the United Kingdom, with Germany and the United States to follow with initial market access activities. The Company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Link to prospectus

www.promorepharma.com/sv/section/investerare/prospekt/

Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of locally administered first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

PMD updates on the reverse share split following the reverse acquisition

